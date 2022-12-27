Home Business Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends after the capital increase
Business

Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends after the capital increase

by admin
Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends after the capital increase

The European Central Bank promotes Monte dei Paschi post-capital increase of 2 and a half billion, of which 1.6 billion injected from the public hand through the Treasury, the main shareholder.

The oldest bank in the world communicated before the reopening of the markets in the aftermath of the Christmas break that the Bce sent Siena the final decision regarding the capital requirements to be respected starting from 1 January 2023. “Considering the successful outcome of the capital increase operation for 2.5 billion euros – reads a note – the ECB has, moreover, the ban on the distribution of dividends has been removed, replacing it with the obligation for the Bank to obtain prior authorization from the Supervisory Authority”.

The note describes the requirements with regard to capital solidity (the so-called SREP requirement at an overall level, i.e TSCR, total SREP capital requirement): is set at 10.75% for next year and includes:

  • a minimum requirement of own funds – Pillar 1 (“P1R”) of 8% (of which 4.50% in terms of CET1) and
  • an additional Pillar 2 (“P2R”) requirement of 2.75%, which stands at the same level that was required for 2022, to be held for at least 56.25% in the form of common equity tier 1 capital – CET1 – and 75% in the form of Tier 1 capital.

The overall minimum requirement in terms of Total Capital ratio, obtained by adding a Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR) of 2.75% to the TSCR, is 13.50%. The overall minimum requirement in terms of CET 1 ratio is 8.80%. Lastly, the note takes stock of the Bank’s capital ratios at a consolidated level as at 30 September 2022, taking into account the capital increase concluded on 4 November for approximately €2.5 billion and the related costs. These are: 15.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, 15.7% for the Tier 1 ratio, 19.5% for the Total Capital ratio, calculated by applying the transitional criteria in force for 2022; 14.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, 14.7% for the Tier 1 ratio, 18.5% for the Total Capital ratio, calculated by applying the fully loaded criteria. As regards Pillar II Capital Guidance (P2G), it is confirmed at 2.50%, to be met with Common Equity Tier 1.

See also  Nearly 1.3 billion US dollars of large orders in 3 minutes! Non-agricultural increase of 263,000 exceeded expectations again, and gold "flyed down" by more than $20.

You may also like

Home Furnishing丨Roman Shares: Shareholder Kunzhong Yuanxin reduced 1,083,400...

Cars 2023, electric and many SUVs will monopolize...

From January to November, the profit structure of...

Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 27th. Chinese reopening boosts...

Redmi Watch 3 adds Bluetooth voice calls: answer...

Covid infections boom in China. Colossus funeral home...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures continue to strengthen...

The popularity of high-end liquor remains unabated, while...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy