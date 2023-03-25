Mps, Lovaglio still CEO and Maione president

Waiting to define the list of members who will make up the board of directors of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, it transpires that the government would have indicated as administrator Luigi Lovaglio, which is recognized for the excellent work done in recent years, especially with the success of the capital increase. As far as the presidency is concerned, as reported Dagospywill be indicated Nicholas Maione, former member of the board and former president of Enav.

IMeanwhile, asset management companies and institutional investors have filed minority lists of only independent candidates for the renewal of the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena scheduled for the next ordinary shareholders’ meeting. The managers who presented the lists hold more than 1.3% of the company’s ordinary shares. The list presented to the board of directors is made up of: Marco Giorgino, Alessandra Giuseppina Barzaghi, Paola De Martinthe. The list presented for the board of statutory auditors is made up of: Standing Auditor Enrico Ciai, Alternate Auditor Piera Vitali.

This was communicated by the coordinator of the Management Committee, Emilio Franco, on behalf of: Arca Fondi SGR, BancoPosta Fondi SGR, Eurizon Capital SA, Eurizon Capital SGR, Fidelity Funds, Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland), Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR , Interfund Sicav, Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR.

