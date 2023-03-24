Home Business Mps, the president Patrizia Grieco resigns to take on a new position
Business

Mps, the president Patrizia Grieco resigns to take on a new position

by admin
Mps, the president Patrizia Grieco resigns to take on a new position

Maria Patrizia Grieco, chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Mps, the president Patrizia Grieco resigns

She resigned Patricia Griecochairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The bank reports it in a note.

“With reference to the press release of last January 19, which announced the unavailability of Patricia GriecoChairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Monte dei Paschi di Sienaupon renewal of its mandate”, Mps informs that “in view of taking on a new role in another listed company, he resigned as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors effective March 26, 2023”.

“The Chairman – continues the note – thanks all the Bank’s employees, the Chief Executive Officer, the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, for their intense professional and human experience and, above all, for the significant results obtained thanks to the work done, formulating the best wishes for a future full of successes”.

All the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors express “the most heartfelt thanks to the President for the constant commitment made with great experience and professionalism in carrying out the task”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Mafia: coup to Messina clan, 86 precautionary measures

You may also like

Pornhub sells: This German built the porn empire

Enpal flies up with fake comparison portal

Deposito X Savings Account: Opinions and Interests. Is...

Job market: Top education is not enough –...

Stadio Milan, Sala: “I can’t ignore the La...

Huang Renxun talks about OpenAI joint creation: GPT-4’s...

Train traffic – strike: railway officer pleads for...

Iren: 10.5 billion investments in the plan by...

After Credit Suisse deal: Swiss central bank raises...

Gold at a one-year high. EU stock exchanges...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy