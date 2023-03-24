Mps, the president Patrizia Grieco resigns

She resigned Patricia Griecochairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The bank reports it in a note.

“With reference to the press release of last January 19, which announced the unavailability of Patricia GriecoChairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Monte dei Paschi di Sienaupon renewal of its mandate”, Mps informs that “in view of taking on a new role in another listed company, he resigned as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors effective March 26, 2023”.

“The Chairman – continues the note – thanks all the Bank’s employees, the Chief Executive Officer, the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, for their intense professional and human experience and, above all, for the significant results obtained thanks to the work done, formulating the best wishes for a future full of successes”.

All the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors express “the most heartfelt thanks to the President for the constant commitment made with great experience and professionalism in carrying out the task”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

