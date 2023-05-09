“Mps, the profit boom? Nothing exceptional. Still too many knots to untie. Solid bank, but…”

Mps, the expert: “Still too many knots to untie. The bank is solid, but…”

Mps closes the first quarter of 2023 on a positive note. With 236 million euros, up 51.3% on the previous quarter, the Siena bank can say it is “back”, as the CEO himself claimed Louis Lovaglio. But to understand more about the accounts and future scenarios related to the institution, Affaritaliani.it he questioned Antonio TognoliHead of Macro Analysis and Communication of Corporate Family Office (company that offers investment services).

“These are moderately positive results, nothing exceptional,” comments the analyst. “Although largely above forecasts, I don’t think the profitability recovery turnaround (or the recovery of the company, ed) is completed. In fact, it is necessary to put a hand in the activities to achieve the industrial plan recently approved”, explains Tognoli.

“For Mps”, he continues, “the challenge is to bring out the competitive advantages compared to other banks in order to keep and expand its customers”. At the moment, in fact, there is a decline in investors, who prefer to migrate to institutions that guarantee greater solidity. The same can also be said for “private” managers, who have begun to show signs of discontent, as well as branch operators.

And on future scenarios, the expert has clear ideas. “I think the first two quarters will be positive for (almost) all banking players. Then, from the 3rd or 4th trimester there will be a physiological increase in Npl (non-performing loans, ndr) due to recession. Phenomenon of which we cannot predict much: we do not know how hard it will hit, whether soft or hard or, even, if it will really show up ”, Tognoli sentences.

It should also be noted that the current share of NPLs is stable at 3.3 billion euros, with provisions over 50%. If the level were to rise, the bank could be forced to make more inventories.

