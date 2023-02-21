MPS has gained 35% on the stock market since the beginning of the year

Why has Mps gained more than 35% on the stock market since the beginning of the year? The reasons are mainly three (plus a fourth which will be explained shortly): the first concerns the capital increase from 2.5 billion which was completed without particular difficulties. A non-obvious passage that must be pinned on Luigi Lovaglio’s chest like a medal, the only one who believed it when he announced it to the markets. The second point concerns the exit from the blacklist from the Bceso there is no longer any need to present the financial statements on a monthly basis but it is sufficient do it once every three months.

Third point in favor of Monte: the rating agencies have “noticed” the progress made in the shadow of Rocca Salimbeni. And therefore Moody’s increased its rating on Mps by two steps (technically notch), bringing it to B1 from B3. KBW analysts reiterated the “market perform” recommendation on Banca Monte Paschi, with a target price raised by 2,28 a 2,66 euro. The broker has revised the Sienese bank’s performance estimates, raising them by 233% for this year and by 71% for 2024due to higher net interest income expectations and an expected high cost of risk lower levels.

Fourth and final point: many expect that the moment of banking risk has now arrived. Who will marry Mps? The names are always the same. Banco Bpm continues to assure that it has no intention of moving, but there are those who argue that we have to wait for the renewal of the top management to understand how Piazza Meda will move. Unicredit remains aloof: did not find an agreement when Mps was to be given to her, it’s hard to think that he will do it today when in any case there will be a need to put his wallet back. Intesa, for Antitrust reasons, is not in the game.

Giorgia Meloni knows that, among the many appointments she will have to discuss, there is also Monte to be renewed. Patrizia Grieco has already called herself out, Luigi Lovaglio would gladly stay but there is the crux of the salary cap which is now set at 240 thousand euros gross. Many, for heaven’s sake, but few for a bankers’ market which expects, on average, at least one “zero” more in year-end checks. It would be a real crime to put a successor not up to Lovaglio himself. But Meloni, that’s for sure, has a dream: to be able to settle the Mps affair once and for all.

It would be a double blow: economic, because the State would be freed from a burden and a finally healthy bank would be returned to the community, rooted in the territory, loved by customers (not even in the darkest moments of its history has there been a bank run). But it would also be a political coup, because you would win in an area with a very solid “red” tradition, in which Monte (indeed, Santa Monte) employs a significant share of the population.

Many are therefore betting that the bank – which today is worth over 3.5 billion on the stock exchangei – is ready to return to the greats. Perhaps by merging with a credit institution that does not cannibalize it, but which allows it to become a protagonist again at all levels. The feeling is that this phase of superplace is destined to last a little while longer. Then, at least one offer is likely to arrive on the MEF table.

