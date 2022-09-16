The Milan prosecutor’s office closed the third line of investigation on the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank. False corporate communications, false prospectus and manipulation on the case of the correct accounting of impaired loans (Npl) of the Sienese institute are the charges disputed against the former top management of the bank, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola. Among the five suspects, in addition to the institution based on law 231, also appear the current president of Banco Bpm Massimo Tononi, who was the legal representative of Mps between 2015 and 2016, and the former executive in charge of drafting the corporate accounting documents, Arturo Betunio. On the other hand, the positions of six other suspects were removed in view of a request for dismissal.

Prosecutors Roberto Fontana and Giovanna Cavalleri, who signed the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations, also coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, inherited the investigation file after the investigating judge Guido Salvini had rejected a first request for filing made by the power of attorney, ordering new investigations and a maxi-appraisal entrusted to the consultant Gian Gaetano Bellavia. At the center of the investigation is the correct accounting of MPS credits in the 2016 and 2017 financial statements, that is, in the period in which the precautionary state recapitalization of 5.4 billion was granted.