Home Business Mps, the third line of investigation closed: Viola, Profumo and the president of Bpm Tononi under investigation
Business

Mps, the third line of investigation closed: Viola, Profumo and the president of Bpm Tononi under investigation

by admin
Mps, the third line of investigation closed: Viola, Profumo and the president of Bpm Tononi under investigation

The Milan prosecutor’s office closed the third line of investigation on the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank. False corporate communications, false prospectus and manipulation on the case of the correct accounting of impaired loans (Npl) of the Sienese institute are the charges disputed against the former top management of the bank, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola. Among the five suspects, in addition to the institution based on law 231, also appear the current president of Banco Bpm Massimo Tononi, who was the legal representative of Mps between 2015 and 2016, and the former executive in charge of drafting the corporate accounting documents, Arturo Betunio. On the other hand, the positions of six other suspects were removed in view of a request for dismissal.

Prosecutors Roberto Fontana and Giovanna Cavalleri, who signed the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations, also coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, inherited the investigation file after the investigating judge Guido Salvini had rejected a first request for filing made by the power of attorney, ordering new investigations and a maxi-appraisal entrusted to the consultant Gian Gaetano Bellavia. At the center of the investigation is the correct accounting of MPS credits in the 2016 and 2017 financial statements, that is, in the period in which the precautionary state recapitalization of 5.4 billion was granted.

See also  Ray Dalio admits: 'I have some bitcoins'. All crypto surges with + 27% Ethereum and + 32% Stellar

You may also like

TIM plummets again: -8% after Barclays downgrade which...

The iPhone 14 Pro’s smart island reveals its...

Confindustria Alberghi presents a memorandum with ten priorities...

Follow-up of the electric Porsche fire incident: the...

Stock index futures fluctuated down, the main IC...

King Roger, tennis legend and among the 7...

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices...

Piazza Affari ends the week badly, TIM thud...

The market is worried about the prospect of...

Record for the export of Made in Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy