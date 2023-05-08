Mps, the title flies on the stock exchange awaiting the results: that’s why

Mps, that’s why the title flies

The Mps title closes in the sprint, which – on a modest day for the Milan Stock Exchange – ends trading gaining 5.8% on Piazza Affari. Why? There is much anticipation for the results of the first quarter of 2023, those that for Matteo Salvini are the reason why selling earlier would have been madness “because now the bank is full of profits”. Il consensus of analysts agree that revenues will be down as will net funding, as most investors have chosen to focus on government bonds that fall into the administered funding category. Sources close to the institute and the government speak above all of a profit “three digits”.

That would be quite an achievement for the oldest bank in the world. However, there are conflicting voices. According to top-level sources contacted by Affaritaliani.it, in fact, there would be some more shadows on this balance that has finally returned positive. On redundancies, for example, someone grumbles and says that the savings for the bank are all in all limited, because the fund is 80% financed by the institution itself. But in the meantime the number of employees in the branches is reduced. Sources close to MPS workers explain that some “premium” employees, that is, those who have relationships with customers who have to invest begin to fear having to go back to the cash register and there is some stomach ache. There would also have been a few too many exits from the managers who left between January and February Mps to go towards more famous institutes.

Another important issue is that of the role of the Mef. The news has spread that the Ministry of the Economy would be ready to sell shares of Mps (of which it holds over 60% of the share capital). But if this were the case, there would be the risk of eliminating the value of the stock, given what happened with Axa in recent months. More: Giancarlo Giorgetti and Undersecretary Federico Freni said they weren’t in too much of a hurry to get out: there is talk of a time horizon of another 12 months.

