The 2.5 billion euro capital increase of MPS will be “fully guaranteed”. The bank announces this in the note giving an account of the terms with which the recapitalization will be launched. In particular, guarantee agreements were signed for a maximum amount of 857 million euros, of which 807 million euros with a consortium of banks and 50 million with Algebris. The state will inject 1.606 billion euros. Underwriting commitments by individual investors amount to 37 million. There are 25 million committed by Anima.

The MPS capital increase is released: the banks of the consortium will guarantee the operation by Andrea Greco

12 October 2022



The capital increase operation is qualified as “highly dilutive”, reads the note. This implies that the operation will be managed with the “rolling” model, to avoid that, during the hyper-diluting capital increases, price anomalies on the shares concerned occur as occurred with Saipem in 2016, in the same MPS in 2015 and 2014 or in the case of Fonsai of 2012.

The shares of the capital increase will be offered at € 2, in a ratio of 374 new for every 3 held.

The details of the increase bring the Mps share in sharp decline to Piazza Affari, with the stock closing in with a collapse of 33.1% to 17.1 euros. The hyper-dilutive nature of the operation, which will reduce the shareholding in the capital of those who do not subscribe to the increase, fueled sales on the share.

Around the operation there is also a local question and answer. In a post on social media, the Sienese mayor Luigi De Mossi reveals that the Foundation participates in the recapitalization with 10 million, applauding the choice. “Even the territory, and I say this with pride – writes the mayor of Siena – has been able to do its part by participating with conviction and to a significant extent in the capital increase thanks to the Tuscan foundations, including the MPS Foundation”.

“It is only regrettable to note – adds the mayor – the negative vote expressed, in the general deputation of the Foundation, by the representatives of the two universities of Siena, in singular dissimilarity with the territory; and the incongruity of the representative of the Ministry of Culture, who voted against participation in an increase against the wishes of the Mef, also confirmed in my recent meeting in Rome with Undersecretary Freni “.

Postilla stigmatized by the same body: “We cannot help but stigmatize the non-compliance with the obvious confidentiality duties to protect the decision-making freedom of the members of the decision-making bodies and the relative leak of information on votes having potential price sensitive effects, in clear violation of the Code of Ethics of the Foundation “.