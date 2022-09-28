The Mps stock managed to make a price in yesterday’s session, entering the trading of Piazza Affari towards the late morning, with a loss of about 4% following the reverse stock split.

For two consecutive days, until yesterday, the stock of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, which is preparing to launch a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros, had failed to make a price, suffering a theoretical decline in the 34% (Monday session) and about 23% (starting yesterday’s trading in Piazza Affari).

The theoretical decline of -34% had led Borsa Italiana, on Monday evening, to announce the ban on placing orders without price limits, in order to curb speculation.

Mps closed yesterday’s session down 1.80% at the price of 29.97 euros, after the adjustment linked to the reverse stock split. Grouping that took place, according to the latest press release from Mps, “in execution of the resolution passed by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 15 September 2022”, in the “report of no. 1 new ordinary share (ISIN code IT0005508921) for every n. 100 existing ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0005218752), after the cancellation of no. 87 ordinary shares “.

This, “to allow the overall balancing of the operation without changes to the share capital”. The 2.5 billion capital increase, strongly desired by Luigi Lovaglio, should now start on 10 October.