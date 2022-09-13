Focus on Mps, in view of the shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for the day after tomorrow, called to approve the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros, necessary to secure the Sienese bank.

Yesterday the stock flew by 19.04%, continuing the bullish phase triggered last Friday by the rumors of Ansa on the willingness of Anima to participate in the recapitalization operation.

The prices of Monte dei Paschi immediately pointed higher at the beginning of today’s session of Piazza Affari, with the stock which, with a gain of 5.07%, immediately ended up in the volatility auction.

The share then returned to trading, reaching a leap, reports Radiocor, “by almost 8% (top at € 0.4) with 3.8 million shares already changed hands”. Axa would also be available, it is learned, to participate in the capital increase.

The Radiocor news agency reports that, “according to what Il Sole 24 Ore writes, the ceo (Luigi) Lovaglio is analyzing the possibility of speeding up the timing of the increase to avoid possible conditioning caused by the political elections of 25 September, with the conclusion of the operation which would be scheduled at this point for the end of October. In recent weeks, on the contrary, press rumors spoke of the request of some banks of the consortium to postpone the operation, given the changed macroeconomic conditions ”.

Yesterday the words of the economic advisor of Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, Maurizio Leo, were also highlighted.

Asked by Bloomberg, Leo advised to postpone the MPS capital increase operation – which CEO Lovaglio is trying to get started as soon as possible, fearing political interference.

“It is a difficult time and it is better to wait for the new government. Monte dei Paschi is an important operation, which must protect both jobs and a strategic asset for the Italian economy ”, Giorgia Meloni’s top economic advisor told Bloomberg news agency. The Mps stock continues its rally, rising 4.5% at 2 pm Italian time, around € 0.3802.