Home Business Mps: title restarts after boom +8% on the Stock Exchange in the wake of Moody’s maxi-upgrade
Business

Mps: title restarts after boom +8% on the Stock Exchange in the wake of Moody’s maxi-upgrade

by admin
Mps: title restarts after boom +8% on the Stock Exchange in the wake of Moody’s maxi-upgrade

Focus on the Mps stock, which closed the session yesterday with a 7.98% leap on Piazza Affari to 2.85 euros, continuing to benefit from the maxi upgrade from Moody’s, which last week revised its rating upwards by two levels.

The bets on an imminent risk that sees Monte di Stato prey to the banks are also at the basis of the Sienese bank’s stock rally.

Moody’s upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s ratings by 2 notches, taking its standalone Baseline Credit Assessment rating to ‘B1’ from ‘B3’, its long-term deposit rating to ‘Ba2’ from ‘B1’, and its subordinated debt rating to ‘B2’ from ‘Caa1’.

The long-term senior unsecured debt rating was improved even more significantly, by three notches, from “B1” from “Caa1”.

In the last month of trading, MPS shares jumped by more than 40%.

See also  Record shot in robots, Italy sixth in the world

You may also like

The race towards ‘USA 2024’ awaits Joe Biden’s...

Biden in Kiev, little top secret. Trip prepared...

The eighth batch of state-organized centralized drug procurement...

Polo of agricultural machinery, Demetra goes to DeA...

BMW i3 eDrive 40 L listed price 383,900...

Minister Calderone in trouble. Spending Investigation. “Body as...

Gas at 50 euros per Mw/h: thus families...

GAC Honda ZR-V Zhizai e: HEV officially launched...

Nigeria to vote for post-Buhari

Primaries Pd circles, Bonaccini wins: Schlein second in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy