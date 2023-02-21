Focus on the Mps stock, which closed the session yesterday with a 7.98% leap on Piazza Affari to 2.85 euros, continuing to benefit from the maxi upgrade from Moody’s, which last week revised its rating upwards by two levels.

The bets on an imminent risk that sees Monte di Stato prey to the banks are also at the basis of the Sienese bank’s stock rally.

Moody’s upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s ratings by 2 notches, taking its standalone Baseline Credit Assessment rating to ‘B1’ from ‘B3’, its long-term deposit rating to ‘Ba2’ from ‘B1’, and its subordinated debt rating to ‘B2’ from ‘Caa1’.

The long-term senior unsecured debt rating was improved even more significantly, by three notches, from “B1” from “Caa1”.

In the last month of trading, MPS shares jumped by more than 40%.