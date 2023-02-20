It’s still Moody’s effect on Mps stock, flooded with buys in today’s session of Piazza Affari.

The prices of the Sienese bank have jumped as high as 8%shooting upwards for the third consecutive session, well beyond the 2.80 euro threshold.

In addition to the maxi upgrade from Moody’s, which revised the rating upwards by two levelsat the basis of the rally are the bets on an imminent banking risk that sees Monte di Stato the coveted prey of the banks.

But which banks? Actually, so far, there is no trace of potential suitors.

That said, following the success of thecapital increase from 2.5 billion euros which closed last November, and in the wake of the powerful rate hikes of Christine Lagarde’s ECB, which should among other things continue, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock continues to experience its bullish phase, now also strengthened by the judgment arrived from one of the top three credit rating agencies in the world. Moody’s, to be precise.

Monte toasts the promotion of Moody’s

The promotion came last Thursday. The agency improved Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s ratings by 2 notches, leading il rating standalone Baseline Credit Assessment a ‘B1’ da ‘B3’il long-term deposit rating a ‘Ba2’ da ‘B1’, e il subordinated debt rating a ‘B2’ da ‘Caa1’. Il rating del long-term senior unsecured debt has been improved even more significantly, by a full three steps, from “B1” from “Caa1”.

Moody’s justified the upgrade with the recapitalization concluded by Rocca Salimbeni, of 2.5 billion precisely which, in his opinion, allowed the bank owned by the Mef-Treasury with a 64% share of complete the actions necessary to consolidate its solvency and rebuild its ability to generate profitability.

A profitability that in recent months it certainly improved thanks to the ECB’s repeated rate hikeswhich he did to Italian banks (not only) a great gift.

DBRS Morningstar analysts had predicted it before the release of the quarterly reports, referring to the five main Italian banks – Mps, UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo, Banco BPM, Bper – in the note “Italian Banks: Higher Net Interest Income To Offset Risks From Weaker Economic Prospects”; this was confirmed by the quarterly reports of the institutes themselves, just pitted; this was reiterated by DBRS Morningstar, which returned to the question, highlighting theprofit boom, thanks to the impact of monetary tightening on the NII (interest margins).

In the specific case of Monte di Stato, throughout 2022, the interest margin was “equal to 1.539 billion euros, up by 26.0% compared to 2021. LThe growth was mainly generated by the greater contribution of the commercial sector, which benefited above all from higher interest income on loans generated by the growth in interest rates and commercial activity”. as emerged from the quarterly, which positively surprised the number one himself, the managing director Luigi Lovaglio, optimistic about the fate of Rocca Salimbeni.

However, there is still talk of a risk that does not exist. In fact, it must be said that, up to now, taken individually, the possible candidate Italian banks to take on (the former?) hot potato Mps have responded with a “No, thank you”, to the scenario of an M&A operation aimed at incorporating Monte.

A clear no came from both Intesa SanPaolo and Banco BPM.

Bper is instead all focused on integration with Carige

For his part Andrea Orcel himself, CEO of UniCredit, made it clear that an M&A operation is not the priority of the Italian bank, maybe in the future..after the known flop of the negotiations with the Treasury major shareholder.

Mps destined for system operation?

Orcel also said, in response to those who asked him if UniCredit was willing to participate in a system operation, that “it is premature to comment on a possible system solution for Mps”. Yet, despite Orcel, with the usual scenario featuring no bank eager to buy MPS, if there is a plausible hypothesis at the moment, this is just that of a system operation.

If there is something, for now, it is not so much a race between banks anxious to acquire the tempting prey of Monte dei Paschi but the prospect of having to undertake, with the work of persuasion of the government, a perimeter of the institute, to do a favor to the Treasury.

As for the assistance that has arrived so far from the ECB with the rate hike, in reality it was the DBRS Morningstar experts themselves who issued a clear warning. If that’s true “the total benefit from higher (with ECB tightening) interest rates will be visible in the coming quarters“, experts also predict that “probable greater responsiveness of deposits and funding to updated interest rates will limit the upside”.

Furthermore, “several factors such as new demand for loans, market competition, shifting customer deposits towards products with higher remuneration, as well as the need to tap into markets based on banks’ funding plans, will likely impact on the interest margin”.

In addition “the positive contribution that the TLTRO operations (of the ECB) have given to the interest margin it will gradually ease over the course of 2023.

This is true for all five major Italian banks. Mps included.