Mps: towards the renewal of Lovaglio as CEO. Positive news for Equita

An article in La Repubblica focuses on the appointments of managers of state-owned subsidiaries who will have to be confirmed or replaced with the annual meetings between March and April. According to the article, although some disagreements have emerged between the main parties allied to the Government on the decisions regarding some investee companies, there would instead be full agreement on the confirmation of the current CEO of BMPS Luigi Lovaglio. “We believe Lovaglio’s confirmation, says Equita, is positive news for BMPS, considering the excellent track record in terms of execution/relaunch of `complex` banking situations, that the current business plan was constructed by the CEO with precise clear strategic priorities, which could instead be diluted in the event of a replacement, and the recognized negotiating skills on the M&A front”. In Piazza Affari, the MPS share is currently down -3.91% at 1.84 euros per share.

