Mps title under pressure, in a session in Piazza Affari where negative sentiment prevails. The shares of Monte dei Paschi di Siena sell more than 3%, to 23.15 euros, in view of the capital increase operation expected for next 17 October. The stock continues to discount concerns about the success of the € 2.5 billion recapitalization.

Today Il Messaggero published an article indicating how, in the event of a flop of the operation, the ECB would already have a plan B ready: burden sharing.

“The Frankfurt offices would be ready to put in place a plan B, in case of failure of the main one, which could be a burden sharing with the involvement of bondholers in the capital, with all the foreseeable consequences”, reads the article, who also released some rumors according to which the Treasury, the largest shareholder of Mps with a share of about 64%, would be dreaming of a consortium of an Mps-saving system: the anchor investors contacted by Lovaglio could be present in the consortium, therefore Anima and Axa, but also the big banks and the big insurance companies:

“Intesa, UniCredit, BPM, Bper, Agricole Italia with a request of 300 million. The Generali and Unipol insurance companies for a total of 100 million ”, reads the article in Il Messaggero,“ in addition to the pension funds, which the Treasury would like to ask for 100 million in total. Finally, according to Il Messaggero, 300 million could be disbursed by “large funds close to Lovaglio”.