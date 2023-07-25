MrBeast: The five most important tips to become a YouTube star

MrBeast owns one of the most successful Youtube channels. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Freelance Photographer/Getty Images

Marc Hustvedt is the chairman of the most popular YouTube channel MrBeast.

An entertainment industry veteran, he now spends his days managing the YouTube star.

Business Insider spoke to Hustvedt, who shared his insights from working for a YouTuber-run company.

Marc Hustvedt, chairman of YouTube empire MrBeast, compares Jimmy Donaldson’s fame and impact to that of a professional athlete.

“It’s kind of like sport,” said Hustvedt. “Just as you study the mechanics of a baseball pitch, it takes a similar mindset to win on YouTube.”

Hustvedt, an entertainment industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, took charge of Donaldson’s digital business in 2021. Before relocating to Greenville, North Carolina to work full-time for Donaldson, Hustvedt was CEO of React Media — the company behind YouTube channels like React and Kids React. He also co-founded the creator blog Tubefilter and the Streamy Awards.

