The Til group (a company specializing in investments in terminals, which belongs to the MSC group), through its subsidiary CSM Italia-Gate, has agreed to purchase 100% of the share capital of the Terminal Darsena Toscana (Tdt) in the port of Livorno , by the port investment group (Gip), owned by two infrastructure investment funds (InfraVia Capital Partners, with 42.5% and Infracapital, with 52.5%), as well as, for 5%, by IL Investimenti of Giulio Schenone .

Strengthen logistics

The completion of the operation, explains a note, “remains subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals from the competent authorities” and “the terms of the agreement will not be disclosed”.

The acquisition of Tdt, continues the note, “confirms the long-term commitment of the Til group to invest in Italy and to strengthen logistics throughout the country and in Europe, as well as strengthening connections with the rest of the world. Til will continue to manage DTT as an autonomous business, offering its container terminal services».

MSC doubles in Livorno

The acquisition of Tdt also strengthens the presence of MSC on the Livorno docks. In fact, the group led by the Aponte family also controls 50% of the Lorenzini Terminal in the Livorno port.

The Darsena Toscana terminal began its activity in 1997 and in 2012 it became part of the Port Investment Group. Tdt serves as the Italian local gateway and regional transshipment hub in the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.