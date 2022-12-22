Home Business MSC Completes Acquisition of Bolloré Africa
The MSC Group, through its 100% subsidiary Shipping Agencies Services, has completed the acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics. The transaction, says the company led by the Aponte family, “has been approved by all the competent regulatory authorities”.

MSC’s acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics and its affiliates highlights the company’s long-term commitment to invest in supply chain and in African infrastructure, supporting the needs of customers of both businesses».

Bolloré Africa will remain autonomous

MSC reiterates that it will operate Bolloré Africa Logistics Group as an autonomous entity, with its portfolio of diversified partners, under a new brand to be unveiled in 2023. Philippe Labonne will remain at the helm of the company as president.

MSC explains that it intends to “continue to improve the continent’s connectivity with the rest of the world and to allow trade within Africa, within the framework of the implementation of continental free trade. Backed by MSC’s financial strength and operational experience, Bolloré Africa will be able to meet all of its commitments with governments, particularly with regard to port concessions.”

Expected investments in shipyards and terminals

«We are pleased – says the president of the MSC group, Diego Aponte – to welcome more than 21 thousand new colleagues in the MSC family thanks to this acquisition. I wish to thank the Bolloré family, and especially Cyrille, for conducting the transaction smoothly and efficiently.”

