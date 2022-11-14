Listen to the audio version of the article

MSC Cruises is preparing to hire over 750 people in Italy over the next few months. The company is looking for different professionals to employ on board, including deck and engine officers, doctors and stewards, sales staff for shops and boutiques, audio-video technicians, entertainers and excursionists, cooks, barmen, waiters, receptionists. and photographers.

The Genoa one, they explain to the company, will be the first of several stages, in Italy and abroad, of the international program of talent acquisition of the cruise company, which provides recruitment meetings in 48 countries around the world.

Career day

To search for staff, Msc participates in the career day organized in Genoa by the Liguria Region, from 15 to 17 November as part of the Orientations 2022 Exhibition. The goal is to find talents who will become part of the staff of the fleet which already has over 25 thousand employees.

In the coming weeks, the company’s last two ships – MSC World Europa and MSC Seascape – will enter service and will increase the number of units in the fleet to 21, followed in 2023 by another ship (MSC Euribia).

The new ships

Msc World Europa, a unit fueled by liquefied natural gas, was baptized on November 13 in Doha, Qatar, but will be permanently positioned in Italy starting from April 2023. MSC Seascape, on the other hand, will be delivered on November 16 in Monfalcone and, after baptism in New York on December 7, he will spend his first season in the Caribbean departing from Miami.