MSC in talks to acquire Italo from GIP

MSC would be in talks to acquire Italo from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Bloomberg reports it, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to rumors, the deal for the sale of Italo could be around €4 billion (GIP had acquired the company for around €2 billion in 2018).

The negotiations would still be in progress and could not even end favorably.

Italo’s fleet includes 51 trains connecting major Italian cities including Rome, Milan and Verona.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

