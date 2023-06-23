Home » MSC in talks to acquire Italo from GIP
Business

MSC in talks to acquire Italo from GIP

by admin
MSC in talks to acquire Italo from GIP

MSC would be in talks to acquire Italo from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Bloomberg reports it, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to rumors, the deal for the sale of Italo could be around €4 billion (GIP had acquired the company for around €2 billion in 2018).

The negotiations would still be in progress and could not even end favorably.

Italo’s fleet includes 51 trains connecting major Italian cities including Rome, Milan and Verona.

See also  Confindustria and the alarm on Italy: "In 2023 a growth of 0.4%". There is the uncertainty of interest rates and consumption remains unchanged

You may also like

Lotto on Saturday: The lottery numbers on June...

Private equity, 57% of companies ask for external...

Santanchè case, Meloni worried: if indicted, she must...

Pro Bahn: Many will cancel Deutschlandticket if there...

Mediaset, the hybrid model and Pier Silvio’s strategy

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Exchange...

New Work is not a magic formula for...

Tari zeroed for those who adopt an animal...

Air India confirms order for 250 Airbus aircraft...

This is how the Swiss parties use artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy