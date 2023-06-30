Msc, newco hypothesis to take over Italo. Allianz ready to jump into the deal

Aponte negotiates with Gpi to take 50% of Italo. The hypothesis of a “continuation fund” is born

The bridge study the offer to take Italo. The group Mscleader of cruises, aims to acquire the railway company and starts negotiations with Global Infrastructure Partners (Gip). On the table, as he writes The sun 24 hoursthere would be the establishment of a fund 50% owned by the two subjects, i.e Msc e Gip.

And the project of this “continuation fund” has already attracted the interest of the giants of the insurance sector. The operation, in fact, would have made the mouth water for players of the caliber of Allianz, former shareholder. And once the financial structure and the quotas for the subjects have been defined, two large law firms would already be ready to take action to manage the billion-dollar operation.

