MSCI World is not enough: these are alternatives, according to the expert

Fabian Behnke heads the Strategic Accounts Team at asset manager Vanguard. Vanguard, Getty Images / Sean Gladwell, collage: Dominik Schmitt

The MSCI World is popular with investors because it has a wide diversification and is considered safe.

The MSCI World represents around 1,600 companies from 23 countries. With this breadth, ETFs based on this index are particularly popular with beginning investors, as they have little risk and can still make a profit.

But is it really the ideal index? We spoke to Fabian Behnke. He is head of the strategic account team at asset manager Vanguard.

