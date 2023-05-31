Home » MSI Launches Pioneer 17 Gaming Laptop: Equipped with WiFi7 Module- DoNews
Business

MSI Launches Pioneer 17 Gaming Laptop: Equipped with WiFi7 Module- DoNews

by admin
MSI Launches Pioneer 17 Gaming Laptop: Equipped with WiFi7 Module- DoNews

Yang Liang 2023-05-31 14:36:59

DoNews reported on May 31 that MSI launched a new game notebook Pioneer 17 at the 2023 Taipei International Computer Show. Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7945 HX processor, RTX 4070 graphics card; the new machine is equipped with two 16GB DDR5 memory, supports up to 64GB memory, and 1TB solid state drive.

A major feature of this notebook is that it supports WiFi 7 connections. It is equipped with a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 module, with a peak speed of up to 5.8Gbps. Because it uses multiple high-frequency (HBS) multi-lines in multiple frequency bands, it is claimed that the delay can down to 2 milliseconds.

The B side of the notebook is equipped with a 17.3-inch QHD display that supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

In terms of connection, the new laptop supports Bluetooth 5.3 in addition to WiFi 7; the body is equipped with 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 interfaces, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 interfaces, mini DP 1.4 interfaces, HDMI 2.1 interfaces and 3.5mm headphones hole.

See also  The iPhone 13 subsidy of 500 yuan was cut down because Apple was unwilling to supply it? _Too

You may also like

Russia, Iran and Co.: “shadow fleets” – the...

Mps: M&A fever unleashes new buys on the...

Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with Tesla...

Fiat Topolino, the glamorous variant of the Citroën...

Calculating the pension of civil servants: It’s that...

The Cynical Beautician courted by funds. A minority...

Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong...

Fed member Mester sees no “compelling reason” for...

Inflation falls again: +0.3% in May, +7.6% on...

Foreclosure: You should avoid these mistakes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy