MSI Launches Pioneer 17 Gaming Laptop: Equipped with WiFi7 Module- DoNews

DoNews reported on May 31 that MSI launched a new game notebook Pioneer 17 at the 2023 Taipei International Computer Show. Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7945 HX processor, RTX 4070 graphics card; the new machine is equipped with two 16GB DDR5 memory, supports up to 64GB memory, and 1TB solid state drive.

A major feature of this notebook is that it supports WiFi 7 connections. It is equipped with a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 module, with a peak speed of up to 5.8Gbps. Because it uses multiple high-frequency (HBS) multi-lines in multiple frequency bands, it is claimed that the delay can down to 2 milliseconds.

The B side of the notebook is equipped with a 17.3-inch QHD display that supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

In terms of connection, the new laptop supports Bluetooth 5.3 in addition to WiFi 7; the body is equipped with 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 interfaces, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 interfaces, mini DP 1.4 interfaces, HDMI 2.1 interfaces and 3.5mm headphones hole.