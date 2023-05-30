Home » MSI Launches Two New Laptop Products, Available in the Second Half of the Year- DoNews
Yang Liang 2023-05-30

DoNews reported on May 30 that MSI launched two laptops at the 2023 Taipei International Computer Show, the Prestige 16 2023 and the Commercial 14, the former for consumers and the latter for business users.

MSI Prestige 16 2023 is equipped with Intel 13th generation Core i3 processor, RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, supports 32GB LPDDR5 memory and 1TB SSD solid state drive.

The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch QHD+ IPS display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate; it has a backlit keyboard that supports fingerprint recognition and infrared face recognition.

The thickness of the machine is about 17.9mm, the weight is about 1.5Kg, built-in 82Wh battery, supports 150W fast charging; in terms of connection, the notebook supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, equipped with USB-C interface, USB-A interface, HDMI interface and 3.5mm Headphone plug.

MSI Commercial 14 is mainly for enterprise users, you can choose NFC function and built-in card reader function, built-in three microphones; the notebook comes with USB-C Thunderbolt 4 interface, USB-A interface, network port, and supports fast charging.

The two notebooks will be available in the second half of the year, but the specific price has not yet been announced.

