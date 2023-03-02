Home Business MSI releases PRO DP10 13M mini host: up to 12-core i7, supports Thunderbolt 4
MSI releases PRO DP10 13M mini host: up to 12-core i7, supports Thunderbolt 4

News on March 2,MSI launched the PRO DP10 13M mini host, equipped with Thunderbolt 4 interface, which can support up to four monitors at the same time.

In terms of appearance, this mini host has a very compact design, supports horizontal and vertical placement, and has a hollow design on the top. The size of the machine is 178.82×34.48x179mm, and the volume is about 1.1L. It is available in black and white.

Processor optional Core i7-1360P, Core i5-1340P, Core i3-1315Uwhere i7-1360P has 12 cores and 16 threads, that is, 4 large cores + 8 small cores, with a main frequency of 2.2GHz, 18MB L3 cache, a core display of 96EU, and a core display frequency of 1500MHz.

In addition, it is equipped with two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots, the maximum supported capacity is 64GB, two M.2 slots, and one 2.5-inch hard drive.

safety aspect,This mini host is equipped with dTPM (discrete TPM) technology, which can encrypt and store sensitive data and passwords to improve security protection.

The interface includes a front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interfaces, and a 3.5mm headphone headset interface;

There is a Thunderbolt 4 interface, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interfaces, a 2.5G network port, an HDMI interface, a DP 1.4 interface, a VGA interface and a Wi-Fi antenna interface.

In terms of price, the version of Core i7-1360P+16GB RAM+1TB SSD is priced at NT$31,900, or about RMB 7,178.

