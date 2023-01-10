MILAN. New sprint on the stock market yesterday for Mps with Rocca Salimbeni shares jumping by almost 12% to 2.22 euros and once again updating the highs since the closing of the capital increase. The words of the managing director, Luigi Lovaglio, gave impetus to the title who, in an interview over the weekend with Il Sole 24 Ore, underlined how the Monte is no longer “a systemic problem” for Italy, confirming the objectives of the plan that the bank could even anticipate, and foreseeing for Siena a leading role in banking risk. For Lovaglio who reiterated the “credibility of the target of 700 million of pre-tax profit by 2024”, there are “the conditions” to “bring out the great value of the bank”.

«The trend in interest rates and the work we are doing – he said – lead us to think that targets can be brought forward on some lines of the income statement, such as on the interest margin. The bank now has the ability to generate capital and there are conditions for considering the anticipated distribution of dividends with the net profit for 2024″. And also on the M&A chapter, the CEO said he was convinced that in Italy there is “certainly room for more banking centers” and that “the consolidation process will necessarily have to involve an actor like Mps, which is a pivot of the banking system and an asset to the country”. All the more reason because “at market values ​​compared to peers the bank presents an interesting valuation”.

The success of the recapitalization gave new life to Siena, so much so that at the end of December, Monte announced that it could return to distributing dividends (the last time was on May 23, 2011). A possible turning point already anticipated by Lovaglio himself who, on the occasion of the 9-month results, had said he was confident he could break his fast a year ahead of schedule. The 2.5 billion euros collected with the capital increase closed in the autumn have, in fact, prompted the ECB to remove the prohibition, for MPS, to detach coupons, replacing it with the obligation to ask in advance for authorization to vigilance. The decision, communicated on the occasion of the results of the supervisory review and evaluation process (Srep), represents a further step forward in the normalization process of the Monte preparatory to facilitating its marriage and taking the State out of the capital.