MTA Announces Changes to Service for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend Service Changes for New York Public Transit Riders

As the long Labor Day weekend approaches, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is reminding customers to review the changes to public transportation services in New York City. The MTA has made adjustments to the New York City public transportation service, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, Access-A-Ride, and tunnels and bridges.

To help accommodate New Yorkers who are traveling for the holiday weekend, the trains will be adding some early departure services. Here are the service details for each agency:

Long Island Rail Road:

– On Friday, September 1, the LIRR will operate two early departure trains to help customers get an early start to the holiday weekend. One train will be at the Ronkonkoma branch and another at the Babylon branch.

– On Saturday, September 2, the LIRR will operate normal Saturday hours.

– On Sunday, September 3, the LIRR will operate on a Saturday schedule.

– On Monday, September 5, the LIRR will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule, and the Montauk Branch trains will operate on a Sunday schedule. Additional services will be provided from the Hamptons and Montauk.

– On Tuesday, September 6, the 7:18 am train from Montauk to Hunterspoint Ave will run for those returning to New York City after the long holiday weekend.

Metro-North Railroad:

– On the Hudson Line, Metro-North Railroad will operate three early-departure trains on Friday, September 1, to allow customers an early start for the holiday weekend. They will also adjust service on the Harlem Line and the New Haven Line.

– Metro-North’s East of Hudson lines will operate a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday, September 2, and a Sunday schedule on both Sunday, September 3, and Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Normal weekday service will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

Pascack Valley Line and Port Jervis Line:

– On Friday, September 1, customers traveling on the 5:25 pm connecting train from New York Penn Station to Secaucus Junction to board the 5:43 pm train to Spring Valley on the Pascack Valley Line should note that the connecting train will now leave New York Penn Station 5 minutes earlier, at 5:20 pm.

– On Monday, September 4, an additional train will leave Port Jervis at 4:05 pm, making all stops through Suffern and then express to Secaucus Junction and Hoboken.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels:

– Routine maintenance and construction at all MTA bridge and tunnel crossings will cease at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 31. Daytime scheduled maintenance requiring full lane closures will be suspended beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

New York City Transportation:

– The M line is suspended to carry out switch replacement work. M service will resume at 5:00 am on Tuesday, September 5, only between Middle Village-Metropolitan Av and 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr.

– The F trains will run on the E line in both directions between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and 5 Av/53 St, resuming service at 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr.

Access-A-Ride:

– Access-A-Ride customers can make reservations 7 days a week from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm by calling Access-A-Ride or using the MYmta app. The Access-A-Ride Command Center is available 24/7 to assist customers on the day of travel.

To stay updated on the MTA changes, customers can visit the MYmta app. New Jersey Transit riders can refer to their official website for any changes.

It’s important for all New York public transit riders to be aware of these service changes to ensure a smooth and hassle-free holiday weekend.