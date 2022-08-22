Some controls, such as the air vent flaps, are available in 3D printed 18K gold.

The sunset of the mighty V12

As Bentley moves into the age of electrification, the V12 is entering the twilight years. Before the end of its life cycle, this engineering masterpiece deserves to be celebrated and the Batur is the perfect interpreter to enhance the definitive performance development of the V12, the most powerful engine ever built by the British house.

The 6.0-liter V12, which started Bentley’s rebirth with the Continental GT in 2002, has undergone several updates and design steps since then and is today the most advanced twelve-cylinder engine in the world. It has always been handcrafted at Bentley’s zero-emission factory in Crewe, England.

For the Batur, the powertrain features a new intake system, upgraded turbochargers, new intercoolers and extensive recalibration have yielded over 740hp and 1,000Nm of torque to deliver exceptional performance to this new flagship grand tourer. This engine development celebrates the achievements of 20 years, during which it was developed to produce nearly 40% more power, while improving fuel economy by 25%. For the Batur, the V12 is paired with Bentley’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and sports exhaust for a sound that matches performance. The entire exhaust system is titanium, while the trims are 3D printed in titanium, a first for Bentley.

Maximum comfort on board

Adaptive three-chamber springs have three switchable chambers, which change the volume of the air spring and thus its effective resistance. The driver can select the balance between ride comfort and body control using the four-mode Drive Dynamics Control in the center console, choosing from Sport, Bentley, Comfort and Custom.