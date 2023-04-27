Home » Multi-country Enables RMB Settlement and RMB Internationalization Speeds Up_Hangzhou Net
Business

Multi-country Enables RMB Settlement and RMB Internationalization Speeds Up_Hangzhou Net

by admin

The process of RMB internationalization has been accelerated as the use of RMB for settlement in many countries

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-27 19:31

CCTV News: Since the beginning of this year, the process of RMB internationalization has been advancing in an orderly manner. In February, the Central Bank of Iraq announced that it would abandon the US dollar and allow direct settlement of trade with China in RMB. On March 11, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Brazil) Co., Ltd. successfully handled the first cross-border RMB settlement business. At the end of March, the Central Bank of Brazil announced that the renminbi has surpassed the euro to become the country’s second largest international reserve currency.

On March 28, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and France’s Total Energy Company completed a purchase transaction of 56,000 tons of imported natural gas in RMB through the platform of the Shanghai Oil and Gas Trading Center. On April 10, Russia’s NBD Bank joined the RMB cross-border payment system.

At present, the RMB is the fifth most active currency in international payments and the fifth largest international reserve currency, ranking third in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies. The functions of international currency such as cross-border payment, investment and financing, reserve and valuation of RMB have been fully enhanced, and its international status has also been greatly improved.

Argentina to use yuan to settle imports from China

On April 26, Argentine Minister of Economy Massa held a press conference, announcing that Argentina would stop using U.S. dollars to pay for goods imported from China, and would instead use RMB for settlement. Massa said that after reaching an agreement with different companies, Argentina will use yuan to pay for goods imported from China, with a total value equivalent to 1.04 billion US dollars.

See also  In the HR suite comes the job expert of the future And it is immediately community

Massa emphasized that the use of RMB settlement can enable Argentina to maintain the activity of economic activities, import volume and the rhythm of economic and trade exchanges between Argentina and China, and also maintain the economic operation level that Argentina needs.

Source: CCTV Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

You may also like

“Anjuke N⁺”, an “open” and “strongly empowered” two-winged...

Lars Windhorst apparently finds buyers for cargo ship...

Gubitosa (M5S): “We progressives. No more exploitation against...

Finn CEO Max-Josef Meier resigns

Saipem bets on post-combustion CO2 capture: agreement with...

Corruption – Swiss security company Sicpa has to...

Podcast: Moldova and Russia’s War on Ukraine

Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Wynaendts irritated with personnel...

Milan, three army soldiers sentenced for catcalling

China-Argentina economic and trade cooperation strengthens and Argentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy