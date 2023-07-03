Multicedi, the board of directors of the leading large-scale distribution company in Campania is renewed

Renew the board of directors (BoD) of one of the main companies in the big organised distribution (Gdo) in Southern Italy. In the name of business continuity, the Group Multicedi reaffirms trust in the president Peter Ragozzinowho is also entrusted with the office of managing director, and the vice president Luigi Irollo. Claudio Messinamanaging director of Multicedi from 1993 to 2000 and from 2020 to 2023, after leading the group in the consolidation of leadership in the territories in which it operates, leaves the position continuing to be part of the board.

