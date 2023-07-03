Home » Multicedi, the board of directors of the leading large-scale distribution company in Campania is renewed
Business

Multicedi, the board of directors of the leading large-scale distribution company in Campania is renewed

by admin
Multicedi, the board of directors of the leading large-scale distribution company in Campania is renewed

Multicedi, the board of directors of the leading large-scale distribution company in Campania is renewed

Renew the board of directors (BoD) of one of the main companies in the big organised distribution (Gdo) in Southern Italy. In the name of business continuity, the Group Multicedi reaffirms trust in the president Peter Ragozzinowho is also entrusted with the office of managing director, and the vice president Luigi Irollo. Claudio Messinamanaging director of Multicedi from 1993 to 2000 and from 2020 to 2023, after leading the group in the consolidation of leadership in the territories in which it operates, leaves the position continuing to be part of the board.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  ECB: "the best it can do is to go ahead with bond purchases", the view of Aberdeen

You may also like

When top performers can’t say no

Blackrock: What you should now pay attention to...

The Exchange Rate in Mexico Holds Steady Against...

Market Talks – episode dated 04.07.2023

Heat pump or gas heating? How to find...

Swine fever, in Lombardy there is an anti...

Maritime economy: climate neutrality in shipbuilding fills the...

Mirafiori, the first Stellantis Green Campus is born

2023 CBME Maternity and Children Exhibition: A Global...

Telemedicine, Engineering and Almaviva join forces

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy