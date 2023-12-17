Home » Multiple Powerball Prizes Fall in Puerto Rico Including $150,000 Win
Multiple Powerball Prizes Fall in Puerto Rico Including $150,000 Win

Multiple Powerball Prizes Fall in Puerto Rico Including $150,000 Win

Three big winners in Puerto Rico have struck it lucky in recent Powerball drawings, taking home a total of $250,000 in prize money. Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $150,000 prize for one lucky ticket holder in Puerto Rico. The winning numbers were 3-9-10-20-62 with the red powerball number 25.

Additionally, three $50,000 prizes were also won in Puerto Rico in the previous Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for the Double Play draw on December 9 were 9-39-41-46-65 with the red powerball number 3, which also resulted in three winners taking home $50,000 each.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the winners have verified their plays, but Powerball enthusiasts are sure to be checking their tickets carefully after these exciting wins.

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, offering players the chance to win big. Congratulations to the lucky winners in Puerto Rico!

