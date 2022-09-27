Multiplying “numbers” to go up Binjiang to chase the waves, to develop a “digital engine” to create a “core area” of a global digital trade center

Hangzhou Daily News Digital wave, mighty. The booming digital economy has swept the world, providing infinite possibilities for urban development and industrial innovation.

On September 24, 2020, the Hangzhou Area of ​​the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone was officially established, and the Binjiang Area of ​​the Hangzhou Area was born since then, opening a new road-finding journey for the digital free trade pilot zone, focusing on digital innovation, digital Industry, digital trade, digital finance and digital government, intensify reforms in key areas and key links, and promote higher-level and deeper opening to the outside world.

The open free trade zone has painted a new picture of the digital economy; the new vitality of the digital economy has made this new highland of opening up.

Since the beginning of this year, 2 national-level characteristic service export bases have been newly approved, 6 provincial and municipal excellent reform experience cases, 5 provincial “Top Ten Progress”, and the total amount and growth rate of actual foreign capital utilization, tax revenue, and the number of new enterprises have been The drying index of the trade zone ranks second in the ten blocks of the province and the first in the city… Each dazzling data records the innovative growth of the Binjiang block.

The digital economy ocean, next, the high-tech zone (Binjiang) will benchmark the “458” structure of the global digital trade center, give full play to the advantages of the characteristic industries of the digital economy, highlight the main line of the construction of the “digital free trade zone”, and accelerate the promotion of integrated reform and innovation. The “first-in-first-out” approach will be implemented, and efforts will be made to create a new highland for opening up and a source of digital transformation.

Digital creation of new kinetic energy core industries agglomeration

The movement of a Dapeng is not the lightness of a feather; the speed of a Qiji is not the strength of a foot. If the digital economy of the Binjiang block in the Pilot Free Trade Zone is to run faster, it must gather and stimulate more hard-core forces.

Binjiang Block takes the “two chains” in-depth integration of “Implementation Opinions” and “Several Measures” as an opportunity to plan to promote the construction of “China Vision Valley” and “Information Security Valley”, and develop future industries such as a new generation of artificial intelligence and Metaverse. Grab the digital new track.

Today’s Binjiang block has formed a digital economy full industrial chain from key control chip design to cloud computing, big data applications, and network security, leading the Binjiang digital industry to improve quality and expand capacity. Since the beginning of this year, Binjiang District has newly identified 33 national-level specialized, specialized, and new “little giant” enterprises, and 22 provincial-level “specialized, specialized, and new” small and medium-sized enterprises. The number of top 100 technical service competitiveness enterprises and the first batch of certified digital factory benchmark enterprises in Zhejiang Province ranks first in the province.

Innovation capability is crucial to the digital industry. Deepening digital innovation, gathering a group of high-level platforms, and accelerating technological innovation breakthroughs and industrialization development are another feature of the development of the digital industry in the Binjiang block.

In June this year, the Baima Lake Laboratory (Energy and Carbon Neutrality Zhejiang Laboratory) was officially inaugurated in Hangzhou High-tech Zone (Binjiang). As the third batch of provincial laboratories in Zhejiang Province, Baima Lake Laboratory will provide strong support for the implementation of the province’s “dual carbon” goal, the transformation and upgrading of the energy industry, the improvement of scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and the high-quality development of the energy field.

The good news is not only here, the Provincial Intelligent Sensing Technology Innovation Center was officially launched and established. The center was led by Hikvision and focused on the field of intelligent IoT. The take-off of the digital industry adds to the hard core force.

In addition, Binjiang has made every effort to promote the implementation of major scientific and technological infrastructures, accelerated the construction of major technological infrastructures with extremely weak magnetic fields, and continuously improved the energy level of 6 industrial innovation research institutes in the region, including the Binjiang Research Institute of Zhejiang University and the Hangzhou Innovation Research Institute of Beihang University. The province’s first artificial intelligence infrastructure, Hangzhou Artificial Intelligence Computing Center, has landed in the province’s first chip full-element detection and analysis laboratory (Jifeng Laboratory), promoting the construction of a “1+ 2+ 6+N” high-end innovation platform system. The high-level scientific and technological innovation platform will surely inject strong impetus into the development of the digital industry in the Binjiang block.

Digital Trade Accelerates the Development of Digital Trade with New Services

With the widespread application of the new generation of information technology, new formats and new models of digital trade are emerging, accelerating the reconstruction of the global value chain.

The Binjiang block takes the vigorous development of digital service trade as an important measure to optimize the trade structure, enhance the development potential, and promote the high-quality development of foreign trade. The development of service trade ranks in the forefront of the province.

In March this year, Binjiang District was selected as an export base for intellectual property services, and Zhejiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine was selected as the second batch of export bases for traditional Chinese medicine services. Up to now, there are 8 national-level service export bases in the province, 4 of which are in Binjiang, the total number in the province, covering cultural trade, digital trade, traditional Chinese medicine, intellectual property and other fields.

Relying on the development foundation of intellectual property services in the region, Binjiang Block took the lead in exploring and developing data intellectual property pledge, launched the country’s first public blockchain platform for intellectual property deposit, and landed the country’s first blockchain-based data intellectual property pledge financing. At the same time, adhere to the two legs of “bringing in” and “going out”. On the one hand, to expand the scale of service trade and enhance the export of technology and intellectual property services, encourage leading companies such as H3C, Hikvision and NetEase within the jurisdiction. On the basis of technology and cultural import and export cooperation, the company continuously improves the integrated export capability of “digital + service” in the field of intellectual property; , At present, the region has gathered more than 200 professional intellectual property service institutions.

Develop digital cultural and creative industries and seek new growth points. Binjiang Block develops advantageous industries such as animation games and online literature, and promotes digital cultural and creative enterprises to become bigger and stronger by building an international exchange platform and strengthening intellectual property protection. Zhejiang Digital Culture International Cooperation Zone was selected as the second batch of national cultural export bases last year, becoming the only digital cultural trade functional zone in the country. At this year’s Service Trade Fair, “‘Edition Nail’ Helps China‘s Digital Culture ‘Going Global'” was successfully selected as the second batch of innovative practice cases of the National Cultural Export Base, promoting the innovation and development of digital film and television, digital music, animation games and other fields and safe going overseas , which has become a reference for various regions to carry out foreign cultural trade work.

In the national digital service export base, the agglomeration and development of high, sophisticated and cutting-edge industries led by the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, network information security, 5G, and artificial intelligence has attracted a number of entrepreneurial and innovative teams and leaders in the digital economy industry. A group of leading enterprises with international competitiveness and industry leadership, such as Hikvision, Uniview Technology, Anheng Information, and Si Lijie, have gathered in the park. In the first half of 2022, the base service trade export value was US$1.287 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.13%.

Data Fu New Value Data Circulation First Layout

In the digital age that has arrived, data is the core driving factor. A new revolution in production and cognition is unfolding around the exploitation and utilization of data.

Standing on the new starting point of the market-oriented development of data elements, the Pilot Free Trade Zone has become the vanguard. Taking advantage of the agglomeration of digital economy industries and digital enterprises, Binjiang block explores the market-oriented reform of data elements, and cultivates and builds a new industrial chain that integrates data rights confirmation, processing, circulation, and transactions.

Based on the new model of “Data Intellectual Property Certificate Deposit and Pledge Financing” pioneered in the country, Binjiang Block released the nation’s first data intellectual property pledge group standard and incorporated it into the provincial standard project. Up to now, 5 enterprises in the region have completed the pledge of data intellectual property rights, and the accumulative financing has exceeded 20 million yuan.

On this basis, the Binjiang Block has newly launched the country’s first securitization project containing data intellectual property this year, incorporating the patents, trademarks, and data intellectual property of small and medium-sized enterprises into the underlying assets, and using asset-backed notes for financing. Further promote the transformation of data intellectual property into assets.

As a new element, the configuration of data also needs to give full play to the role of the market. Therefore, the high-level data trading market came into being. With the physical operation of Zhejiang Big Data Trading Center Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou International Digital Trading Co., Ltd., the scale of data trading in Binjiang block has continued to grow. The cumulative trading scale of the two major data trading platforms in the province and city has exceeded 76 million yuan, becoming the largest digital trading platform in Hangzhou. Another innovative support for the Free Trade Zone.

Focusing on the entire data industry chain, Binjiang block companies participated in the compilation of two group standards, “Data Transaction Product Classification Guide” and “Data Transaction Platform Architecture Guide”, and joined the national digital cultural and creative standard governance matrix as the first member institutions.

When data has become a key production factor in social economy and life, the international competition and cooperation of digital space has also entered a new stage. Binjiang block will continue to promote the pilot of enterprise outreach APP, strengthen cooperation with the Zhejiang branch of the network security center, rely on the province’s first “data security laboratory”, promote the safe and orderly flow of data across borders, and seize the rules and core of the digital field The right to speak in the competition of the technology ecosystem.

The new ecological business environment of digital education continues to improve

Creating a business environment rich in magnetic attraction is the fundamental move to win the future. Cross-border trade is more convenient, the level of digital governance continues to improve, and the sense of gain of enterprises continues to increase, all of which are indispensable components of building a digital free trade zone.

The Binjiang block takes the free trade specialized financial institutions as the carrier, and actively promotes the development of free trade finance to service specialization and specialization. Up to now, a total of 6 free trade sub-branches have been listed in the Binjiang block, and the pilot program to facilitate foreign exchange receipts and payments for trade has handled over 10,000 cross-border receipts and payments, involving an amount of over US$4 billion.

Since the beginning of this year, the Binjiang block has accelerated the implementation of the digital renminbi pilot project, and “Hangzhou Binjiang District Tax Service Hall supports digital renminbi tax payment” was selected as the “Top Ten Progress” in the construction of the provincial free trade pilot zone. With the help of the “Dongfeng” of digital financial innovation, Lianlian, Ping Pong and other cross-border payment companies have expanded their global payment and settlement network layout, and the scale of cross-border payment transactions has exceeded 160 billion yuan in the first half of the year.

Fuxin and Sanofi were successfully included in the “integrated customs clearance” collaborative inspection pilot, Dahua launched the customs “Future Factory Bonded Warehouse” smart supervision pilot; took the lead in launching the “mobile approval vehicle” service, and two national-level standardization pilots successfully passed the acceptance, Effectively improve the level of business facilitation… Looking at the Binjiang area, digital “intelligent governance” is quietly changing the business environment of Binjiang, providing fertile soil and sufficient nutrients for the high-quality development of the digital free trade zone.

Digital allows the continuous innovation and development of government governance thinking in practice, and also accelerates the formation of a more competitive high-quality development model in the Pilot Free Trade Zone. Binjiang, the “pioneer”, will take the overall positioning of building the “core area” of a global digital trade center, comprehensively promote the construction of major projects and the implementation of landmark achievements, and accelerate the creation of a “digital free trade zone” with Binjiang characteristics.