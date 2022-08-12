Home Business Multitasking experience comparable to PC Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 real machine picture tour: early adopter price 13999 yuan-Samsung Samsung
Business

Multitasking experience comparable to PC Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 real machine picture tour: early adopter price 13999 yuan-Samsung Samsung

by admin
Multitasking experience comparable to PC Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 real machine picture tour: early adopter price 13999 yuan-Samsung Samsung

This evening, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 was released overseas,The price is $1,799 (about 12,100 yuan).In terms of core configuration, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has an internal screen size of 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2176×1812, an external screen size of 6.2 inches and a resolution of 2316×904. It supports OIS optical image stabilization, and is equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 4-megapixel internal front camera, a 4400mAh battery, and supports 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Visit the purchase page:

SAMSUNG – Samsung Flagship Store

In addition to the flagship configuration, the biggest highlight of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is the multitasking function.The newly upgraded taskbar layout is similar to that of a PC, and users can more easily access frequently used and recently used apps.

Thanks to the new gesture quick split screen function, users can open multitasking in a more intuitive way, switch the APP from full screen mode to pop-up view, or divide the screen into two by gestures to enrich the Multitasking in a way, the comprehensive experience is comparable to that of a PC.

Notably,At present, the Galaxy Z Fold4 national version has been accepted for pre-order on Samsung’s official website, and the early adopter price is 13,999 yuan. The early adopter price here is not the final retail price,The final retail price will be announced at the press conference of the Bank of China on August 22. Order now, more refunds will not be made, and the goods will be shipped on August 26.

See also  "Squid Game" director says his new film will be "more violent" to face the elderly - Movie - cnBeta.COM

The following is a real picture of the Galaxy Z Fold4:

Multitasking experience comparable to PC Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 real machine map: early adopter price 13999 yuan

Multitasking experience comparable to PC Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 real machine map: early adopter price 13999 yuan

Multitasking experience comparable to PC Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 real machine map: early adopter price 13999 yuan

You may also like

Moka launched an intelligent human resource management system,...

Theme parks boom in revenues: “Growth in attendance...

During the year, the top ten securities companies...

The Beijing Bankruptcy Court established a judicial reorganization...

Overseas Public Opinion: Foreign Trade Data Exceeds Expectations,...

ǿʳȫ ДДӦ–

Apple’s new machine dynamically ignites related concept stocks,...

Strengthening food security and improving energy and resource...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 | Flip4 joins JD.com’s...

Hand in hand to create the future 2022...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy