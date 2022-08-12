This evening, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 was released overseas, The price is $1,799 (about 12,100 yuan). In terms of core configuration, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has an internal screen size of 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2176×1812, an external screen size of 6.2 inches and a resolution of 2316×904. It supports OIS optical image stabilization, and is equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 4-megapixel internal front camera, a 4400mAh battery, and supports 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Visit the purchase page: SAMSUNG – Samsung Flagship Store

In addition to the flagship configuration, the biggest highlight of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is the multitasking function.The newly upgraded taskbar layout is similar to that of a PC, and users can more easily access frequently used and recently used apps.

Thanks to the new gesture quick split screen function, users can open multitasking in a more intuitive way, switch the APP from full screen mode to pop-up view, or divide the screen into two by gestures to enrich the Multitasking in a way, the comprehensive experience is comparable to that of a PC.

Notably,At present, the Galaxy Z Fold4 national version has been accepted for pre-order on Samsung’s official website, and the early adopter price is 13,999 yuan. The early adopter price here is not the final retail price,The final retail price will be announced at the press conference of the Bank of China on August 22. Order now, more refunds will not be made, and the goods will be shipped on August 26.

The following is a real picture of the Galaxy Z Fold4: