The Multiversity Group, a pioneer and leader in Italy in the e-learning and digital training market with the Pegaso and Mercatorum Universities, has signed an agreement with the San Raffaele Group for the acquisition of the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome.

The San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome now has more than eight thousand students and boasts a solid reputation for teaching excellence. It ranks fifth overall among the 98 Italian state and non-state universities, according to the ranking prepared by the National Agency for the Evaluation of the University and Research System (ANVUR) ​​on the quality of research.

The agreement represents a further step forward in the strategy launched by the CVC Capital Partners fund after the acquisition of 100% of the Multiversity Group between 2019 and 2021. The entry of the Telematic University San Raffaele Rome into Multiversity will allow this last to expand its portfolio of degree courses to the medical-health area and explore further partnership opportunities in the field of medical-scientific activity and research, further exploiting the strategic collaboration with the San Raffaele group.

With this operation Multiversity further consolidates its leadership in digital university education, as well as strengthening the quality of its academic offer, one of the central objectives of the new management under the guidance of the CEO, Fabio Vaccarono.

“The acquisition of the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome is fully part of our strategy in the world of education, launched in Italy in 2019 and confirmed with the acquisition of 100% of Multiversity in 2021 – declared Andrea Ferrante, Senior Managing Director of CVC Capital Partners -. Digital universities, thanks to their flexibility and accessibility, represent a fundamental tool to overcome the worrying gap in the number of graduates in Italy compared to the rest of Europe. The group will thus contribute to bridging the gap between the objectives of the digital transition and the current training courses, positioning itself as a leader among the telematic universities and as the main interlocutor for the institutions in the realization of common systemic objectives with the utmost sense of responsibility “.