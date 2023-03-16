Home Business Mundys, Andrea Mangoni towards the appointment as CEO
Business

Mundys, Andrea Mangoni towards the appointment as CEO

by admin
Mundys, Andrea Mangoni towards the appointment as CEO

The appointment of the managing director of Mundys would be in the pipeline. According to rumors, Andrea Mangoni, current CEO of the doValue group in Italy, was chosen for this role.

Born in 1963, with a degree in economics, Andrea Mangoni began his career collaborating with the Inter-American Development Bank, dealing with restructuring projects in Brazil and Argentina. After a period in Acea, in 2009 he joined Telecom Italia in the role of CFO Group and Operating President of Telecom Italia Sparkle, the company responsible for managing traffic and the international network. Since 2016 he has been Chief Executive Officer of doValue SpA, formerly doBank SpA.

Find out more
See also  Universal Huaqiangbei dispatched: some merchants have realized the dual SIM change of the iPhone 14 Pro US version

You may also like

Price brakes cost 55 billion less – where...

Fondo GIS Diversified Income Fund: Opinions and Reviews

RTX4070 See you in April!Netizens pinch sweat for...

SNB credit for Credit Suisse – Switzerland boss...

Turkey, the historic vote after the earthquake

Lindner’s expenses harm the climate

Inflation slows down to 9.1% in February. Fly...

The price is less than 200,000, the hopeless...

ECB raises interest rates for the euro zone...

Europe recovering on the day of the ECB,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy