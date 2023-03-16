Listen to the audio version of the article

The appointment of the managing director of Mundys would be in the pipeline. According to rumors, Andrea Mangoni, current CEO of the doValue group in Italy, was chosen for this role.

Born in 1963, with a degree in economics, Andrea Mangoni began his career collaborating with the Inter-American Development Bank, dealing with restructuring projects in Brazil and Argentina. After a period in Acea, in 2009 he joined Telecom Italia in the role of CFO Group and Operating President of Telecom Italia Sparkle, the company responsible for managing traffic and the international network. Since 2016 he has been Chief Executive Officer of doValue SpA, formerly doBank SpA.