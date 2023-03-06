CM Equity offers fintechs a platform for crypto trading. In 2021, founder Michael Kott made a good turnover with it – and rewarded himself with an unusually high sum.

High earnings are not uncommon for managers in the start-up scene, especially in the financial sector. According to the European database Figures.hr, which calculates average gross annual salaries depending on the industry and position in a startup, C-level representatives in fintechs can earn a total of around 125,000 euros in 2023. This includes the base salary and a fixed bonus payment.

How much CEOs and founders pay off also depends on the success, the growth phase, the location of the start-up and their own calculations.

As a fintech founder, paying out a bonus of 7.5 million euros out of a total profit of 11 million euros can, however, raise doubts. That’s exactly what Michael Kott, CEO of the Munich bank platform CM Equity, has after a Report of the industry magazine Finance Fwd done after the end of the 2021 financial year. Kott did not want to comment on the reasons. The case remains unusual: How is something like this possible?

As a financial service provider, the Munich-based company earns money similar to Solaris by providing other fintechs with digital infrastructure for investment transactions and cryptocurrency trading. The platform gives customers of neobanks like Vivid access to stock and crypto tokens, i.e. digital capital stored decentrally on a blockchain. The customers do not become shareholders of the securities, but receive dividends through the purchase of partial shares. Private investors thus handle their investments via CM Equity, although the banks appear to be intermediaries to the outside world.

In addition to Vivid, the Munich-based company recently worked strategically with the world‘s largest crypto exchange Binance, with the now insolvent Bitcoin trading platform FTX and with the Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Bayern Mitte. The fintech, which was founded 20 years ago, has several banking licenses in Germany. According to Finance Fwd, Kott’s company was able to turn over three million euros through financial services in 2021, most of it as a licensor for customers without a license.

How Kott ended up with a profit of eleven million euros can be explained by his own investments. According to Finance Fwd, the former banker took a stake in Li-Cycle, a Canadian lithium battery manufacturer. This put down an IPO via Spac deal, which brought CM-Equity large profits. Kott himself relies less on external investors, so he owns around 90 percent of his company.

Losing Customers: Fiscal 2022 could be poor for CM Equity

It is unlikely that the entrepreneur will again be able to make a profit in the double-digit millions. After the record year 2021, Kott only expects a surplus in the low single-digit millions for 2022 in his report. The reason for this could also be lost customers. Because most partnerships from 2021 no longer exist today.

Binance is said to have ended its cooperation with CM Equity two years ago after there was trouble with the financial regulator Bafin. The partnership with the crypto exchange FTX, which had taken over the stock derivatives business itself again in early 2022 before filing for bankruptcy, was similar. It is still unclear what will happen to the shares of almost ten percent that the European subsidiary of FTX holds in Kott’s company. Vivid has also already announced to its customers that the CM-Equity offer will be phased out. Instead, the neobank with the financial startup Upvest will in future offer trading in real shares and ETFs – CM Equity was previously only about fractional shares, without shareholder rights.

When asked by the medium, founder Michael Kott did not want to give out a current list of his customers. At least the Munich fintech Tangany is still listed on the website. It remains to be seen how the financial future of the Munich fintech will fare. The seven million euro bonus could possibly be a provisional nest egg for Kott.