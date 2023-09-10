Municipal Government of Yueyang Signs Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Export-Import Bank of China

Yueyang Municipal Government signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Export-Import Bank of China

September 9, 2023

YUEYANG – In a bid to foster development and forge a stronger relationship, the municipal government of Yueyang has signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China Hunan Branch. The signing ceremony took place on September 8, with Li Zhi, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, and Zheng Wei, Party Secretary and President of the Export-Import Bank of China Hunan Branch, among the witnesses.

Yueyang, a city determined to achieve the goals set out in the “Three Highs and Four New” blueprint and the provincial sub-central city construction framework, has made significant progress in its open economy. Through its advantageous location near Tongjiang and the sea, the city has successfully established direct flight routes to Russia and Southeast Asia. In the first half of this year alone, the city’s total foreign trade import and export value exceeded 30 billion yuan, ranking second in the province.

Recognizing the importance of financial support in driving economic growth, the Export-Import Bank of China Hunan Branch has played a pivotal role in facilitating Yueyang’s development and foreign trade expansion. Over the past three years, the branch has provided 27.596 billion yuan in loans to local enterprises and projects, injecting a vital boost to the city’s high-quality foreign trade development.

During the signing ceremony, Li Zhi emphasized the significance of cooperation in strengthening bonds and achieving mutual success. He expressed his hope that the Export-Import Bank of China Hunan Branch would take this agreement as a new starting point to further enhance financing and intelligence services. Li Zhi also urged the bank to increase policy-based financial support and expand and deepen cooperation with Yueyang in key sectors such as infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and trade facilitation.

In response, the municipal government pledged to create an environment conducive to the growth and expansion of the Export-Import Bank of China Hunan Branch in Yueyang. They also committed to accelerating the improvement of the port economy’s quality and efficiency while actively promoting regional advantages through high-level opening up. The goal is to comprehensively deepen and expand cooperation opportunities and models.

The signing of the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between the Yueyang Municipal Government and the Export-Import Bank of China signifies a new chapter in their partnership. With both parties committed to mutual growth and shared success, this agreement is expected to bring tangible benefits to the city’s economy and further promote collaboration in various sectors.

