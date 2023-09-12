Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and Fuxin Branch of the People’s Bank of China Collaborate to Solve Corporate Financing Challenges

Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and Fuxin Branch of the People’s Bank of China Join Forces to Solve Corporate Financing Challenges

In line with the instructions from the State Council to provide financial support for scientific and technological innovation, the Fuxin Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and the Fuxin Branch of the People’s Bank of China have come together to address the financing difficulties faced by technology-based enterprises.

The collaboration aims to promote the integration of science, technology, and finance, achieve self-reliance in scientific and technological advancements, establish a modern industrial system, and foster high-quality development. To achieve these goals, the two entities have jointly released “13 Measures to Strongly Support the Financing of Science and Technology Enterprises”, which encompass a range of strategies and initiatives.

The 13 measures can be categorized into five key aspects. Firstly, the approach emphasizes the effective utilization of monetary policy tools, both traditional and new, to enable precise policy implementation, leveraging discount interest fund subsidies to support enterprises. Secondly, the initiative focuses on innovative concepts to enhance the foundation of financial services provided to technology-based enterprises. This entails establishing exclusive service agencies, introducing innovative financial products, and expanding the range of financing services available.

The third aspect of the measures involves fostering collaboration between government agencies, media organizations, banks, and enterprises. By utilizing a refined list of targeted enterprises and the Shike Loan Center, accurate publicity channels can be identified to effectively address the issues faced by these enterprises. The fourth component of the strategy aims to promote a three-level supervision system, ensuring the swift implementation of policies and enforcing strict supervision mechanisms.

Lastly, the measures also emphasize the importance of monitoring and feedback. This involves consolidating the chain of responsibility, meticulously implementing the initiatives, standardizing data submission, and selecting demonstration models to showcase successful practices.

Moving forward, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau will work pragmatically with various financial institutions to fully implement the 13 measures aimed at supporting the financing of technology-based enterprises. The collaboration intends to bolster the quality and efficiency of financial technology innovation, alleviate corporate financing challenges, and facilitate the healthy development of these enterprises.

These joint efforts demonstrate the commitment of the Fuxin Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and the Fuxin Branch of the People’s Bank of China to nurturing a favorable environment for technology-based enterprises. By providing comprehensive support and addressing financing issues, these organizations are playing a crucial role in promoting scientific and technological advancements, as well as driving high-quality economic development in the region.

