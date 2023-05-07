Home » Municipalities will cost eight billion euros to replace the heating system
In order to cope with this, municipalities and the municipal housing industry would have to be given comprehensive and long-term financial support, demanded the general manager of the municipal association, Gerd Landsberg, in the newspaper. He criticized that local authorities have so far been excluded from the promised funding. Most of the approximately 180,000 municipal administration buildings, schools, hospitals and sports halls are still heated with oil or gas. According to the information, fossil fuel-powered heating systems are still installed in four out of ten cases in new buildings.

