Listen to the audio version of the article

To counter the effects of high energy prices, on the recommendation of Minister Urso, amendment 11.038 Lupi and others was reformulated in the last parliamentary discussion to support the Murano glass sector. The specific Mimit Fund was refinanced with 1.5 million euros and access to the subsidies was made more flexible and advantageous: the aid will be granted in accordance with the European temporary crisis framework, with a consequent increase in the maximum amount payable which will be equal to 400 thousand euros per company. Companies that have submitted an application in accordance with the decree of 29 March 2022 and which have not been financed in whole or in part due to the constraints imposed by the previous regime will also be able to benefit from the measure de minimis.

«It is a dutiful act for a Made in Italy jewelery sector particularly affected by the high cost of energy. Craftsmanship, history and culture symbol of Venice and of our country», comments the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

«Breath of oxygen for companies»

Cristiano Ferro, owner of Effetre, which produces semi-finished glass products, as well as vice president of the glass section of Confindustria Venezia, shows satisfaction with the measure: «The Murano glassworks have worked in the certainty of receiving a partial reimbursement of energy costs. Trusting in this support, almost all have exposed themselves from a financial point of view, given the very high costs of gas. But with the suspension, last June 30, of the so-called Temporary Framework for state aid, with the return to the de minimis regime, this mechanism got stuck. The 5 million already allocated by the ministry have not been fully disbursed. Now this amendment corrects this position, which has created problems for many companies. It gave a breath of fresh air, which had already been budgeted for but not yet implemented».

The furnaces are back in operation

Compared to the end of August, when half of the Murano furnaces had chosen not to reopen after the summer break due to the high cost of gas, the situation has now improved: «With the lowering of the cost of gas, down from the August peaks of 2.60 euros per cubic meter to the current 1.10, and with the tax credit of the Dl Aiuti Ter and Quater, almost all of the furnaces are back in operation, working with margins and not below cost. Uncertainty remains for the coming months, with the price of gas continuing to fluctuate causing management problems. The additional 1.5 million do not represent a structural solution to the problem, which involves everyone, not just Murano, but they certainly give a great deal of help», concludes Ferro.

With about sixty factories, a thousand employees, an average annual turnover of 150-160 million euros, the Murano district is a niche sector from an economic point of view but one of great cultural value, which embraces a millennium of history.