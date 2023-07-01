Murder Primavalle, the killer: “I killed her for 20 euros”. But the mystery remains

Primavalle murder, the autopsy: Michelle taken by surprise

Michelle Maria Causo was killed at least six stab wounds, some to the neck and front (abdomen) and back of the torso. These are the preliminary results of theautopsy performed on the body of the 17-year-old killed last Wednesday by a peer in an apartment in Primavalle, on the north-western outskirts of Rome.

A confirmation therefore to the dynamics of the murder crystallized by the Scientific Police and by the investigations of the Flying Squad. The autopsy examination lasted several hours: it started this morning and ended just now. The samples for the toxicological examination were also taken on the girl’s body: however, it will take time for the results.

On Michelle Maria Causo’s hands, according to an initial analysis, no obvious wounds, even from a stab weapon, would have been identified. A sign that the girl was perhaps taken by surprise by her attacker. A violent action performed with a kitchen knife after a fight. In fact, the neighbors heard screams before the tragic epilogue.

The boyfriend at the crime scene

“Hello my love, hello”. With these words V., Michelle Causo’s boyfriend, left via Stefano Borgia, where he went to pay homage to his girlfriend killed two days ago in Primavalle. “You mustn’t cry – he told those present – she doesn’t want it. Don’t cry, smile, look at the smile she has. Look at the smile”.

Motive not clear

The interrogation of the 17-year-old, originally from Sri Lanka but born in Rome, arrested on charges of killing his own age lasted for hours Michelle. According to what has been learned, the comparison was “analytical and detailed” on what happened in the apartment in via Dusmet, and this suggests that the boy may have made some admissions. According to an initial assessment, the 17-year-old would have been hit by at least six blows that the young man would have thrown with a kitchen knife.

An unclear motive so much so that, according to some sources, ‘there is not’. Michelle’s death is still shrouded in mystery. The long interrogation did not clarify what had unleashed the young man’s fury against the victim.

At the moment, no hypothesis is excluded: perhaps Michelle was killed after refusing a sexual approach from her attacker. But the violence could have been triggered by a fight over little money and the story could, in part, be linked to the drug use with which the arrested person also showed off on his social profiles.

What is certain is that the 17-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife, perhaps in a state of alteration from having taken alcohol and drugs, and hit the girl with several blows and then tried to get rid of the body.

A scene from a horror movie

It was a horror movie scene that was faced a witness who noticed a young man dragging a shopping cart down the street from which conspicuous drops of blood fell. After the report made to the 112 switchboard, the forces of order arrived immediately discovering the now lifeless body of the very young victim inside the trolley.

The agents of the Flying Squad of the Rome Police Headquarters and the agents of the Primavalle police station, which is located a short distance from the place where the body was found, followed the traces of blood left on the street and went back to a building a few meters away, in via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet, by focusing suspicions on a young man, also a minor, a friend of the victim.

The scientific police carried out surveys right inside the young man’s home where, according to the investigative hypothesis, the murder could have occurred at the end of an argument between the two.

The first results

She was killed with several stab wounds in multiple parts of Michelle’s body. The girl, before dying she would have tried to react, but the strength of her age would have overwhelmed her. Furthermore, according to what is learned, there would not have been a sexual act between her and her executioner. The autopsy will clarify the picture. When the 17-year-old was arrested, he still had blood on his shoes.

17-year-old interrogation by the investigating judge on Monday

The interrogation to validate the arrest, before the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court, of the 17-year-old arrested for the murder of a girl of the same age in Primavalle, in Rome, is scheduled for Monday. According to an initial reconstruction, the victim, stabbed to death, would have been hit several times and would have tried to defend herself from her attacker.

Father: “She rejected him”

“They killed her for no reason, like a dog. This little friend came, polite, in a manner, better than the Italians she says he was… he was in love I think but she rejected him because she has a boyfriend on the other side of Rome, which is desperate.” Upset, in tears, Michelle Causo’s father vents his desperation with the cameras of ‘Ore 14’ on Raidue. The boy accused of murder, says the man, “she was a friend, my wife met him, she came often. She wasn’t pregnant, they weren’t together. But I say if a girl rejects you, will you do this to him?” .

“Around 11 she said ‘I go out for half an hour with friends then I come back to prepare lunch’. We then called her and it rang in vain, then after one o’clock the phone stopped ringing”, recalls the man. “She had had a boyfriend for a long time-adds the father-almost two years. A golden boy, he went to school in the morning and worked in the afternoon”. The other peer, now accused of murder, was just a friend: “I also told my daughter” how nice this boy is, how polite he is “.

The mother: “Massacred, I want justice”

“… They slaughtered her. They slaughtered her. I just want justice,” Michelle’s mom cries

On TikTok video of the boy with blood and drugs

Rap music videos on TikTok with money, blood and drugs. Shirtless photos and song lyrics. Is this the social world of the 17 year old, originally from Sri Lanka but born in Rome. The police had been called by a person who had noticed the young man with a cart dripping with blood turning down the street in via Stefano Borgia, where the lifeless body of Michelle Maria Causo was later found.

The bishop: “Crazy violence, born of degradation”

“Michelle’s murder challenges us as a Church and as a civil society. We cannot be silent because what happened is absurd, inconceivable, pure unleashing of a

insane violence and unbridled destructiveness”. Bishop Baldo Reina stated in a note. “The reason – he underlines – must be sought in the persistent degradation of our civilization in which young people are sacrificial victims of an alienating system, focused on the drying up of the inner life and on insubordination with respect to the rules of civil coexistence”

