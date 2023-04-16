Murder Saman, a ghost phone pops up at the trial. The turning point

New twist on the Saman murder

In the trial for the murder of Saman Habbas, a ‘ghost’ telephone number appears which appears to have been passed from ‘hand to hand’ by three of the protagonists of the story, while in the course of the investigation it was attributed only to his uncle Danish. It was discovered that the one who activated it on April 27, 2021, was Shabbar Habbas, the father of the eighteen year old killed and buried in a hole in a ruined farmhouse in Novellara in the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021.

“From April 29th to May 1st it would have been in exclusive use of the victim’s brother, from May 1st to May 5th it appears to be combined with Danish. At least since 14 May she has returned to her brother”, date, the latter, in which cStart interceptions.

Therefore the same number that ends in ‘912’ would have been attributable to two defendants, the father and the uncle, and to the youngest of the girl’s family who refused a forced marriage in Pakistan with a man ten years older and who, for this, according to the prosecutor’s office, would have been ‘punished’.

Furthermore, according to the lawyer Luigi Scarcella, “from 1 to 5 May the account would have been used not only by Danish but also by Saman’s brother”. What could move in the process this ‘discovery’? According to Cataliotti, assisting Danish, defendant with Saman’s father, mother and two cousins, could have “an important role”, even “an enormous weight”.

“In the conversations considered so far between Danish and Habbas, in reality it is not Danish who speaks – is his reasoning -. This means tgarlic a piece of the film, then the rest is all to be written. In particular, we consider that Saman’s brother is involved in these conversations, considered by the investigators to be the great accuser”.

The dates, it is pointed out by the defense, are “significant” because April 27 is the day on which Habbas buys the ticket to go to Pakistan with his wife towards what is believed to be the escape after the crime and the night between April 30 and May 1st was the last of Saman’s young life.

Meanwhile it has been decided that in a week the defense and the judges of the Court of Assizes will carry out a joint inspection of the house where the girl lived with her family. A signal that there is still much to be explored in this story with a cruel epilogue.

