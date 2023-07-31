Murder Sofia, Zakaria was waiting for her in the closet: “He thought he was with another”

Cologno Monzese, the ex boyfriend waited for Sofia inside the closet

New details on the murder of Sofia Castelli, the twenty-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend in Cologno Monzese. According to Corriere della Sera, Zakaria Atqauoi was “convinced of surprising her in the company of a boy. He knew about the free house. He knew about the evening at the disco. And he waited for her inside the apartment. He hid in a closet. Where in anticipation the anger at the recent end of their relationship continued to mount”.

Sofia Castelli would therefore have died in an ambush. “And even when he realized that the 20-year-old had returned at dawn with a longtime friend of hers, and not with “another”, Zakaria Atqauoi, accused of murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, nevertheless went through with it. He allegedly took a knife from her kitchen and went into her bedroom, murdering her in her sleep. The blows of the blade aimed at the neck“, writes the Corriere della Sera.

As the Courier adds, “The autopsy will clarify whether the girl died immediately under his blows, or tried to defend herself in some way. In that same house in Corso Roma, in Cologno Monzese, a town of almost fifty thousand inhabitants in the eastern hinterland of Milan, in a nearby room, the friend would not have noticed anything”. The weapon used in the murder has been found and seized. It was under the girl’s body, lying on the floor in the room. In the room, the investigators also recovered her cell phone. However, there is no trace of the boy’s cell phone, which, concludes the Corriere “could be an element of investigative interest to find evidence for his version”.

