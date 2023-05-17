Home » Murgia attacks Burioni on TV: “He disappointed me. How dare he, he knows nothing”
Business

Murgia attacks Burioni on TV: “He disappointed me. How dare he, he knows nothing”

by admin
Murgia attacks Burioni on TV: “He disappointed me. How dare he, he knows nothing”

Murgia against Burioni: “You get sick even with words, I’m disappointed”

Michelle Murgia back on tv and his are harsh words. At the Writera cancer patient, did not like the statements of Dr Burioni. Murgia, host of the program “Quante Storie”, expressed all his opinion anger for some sentences spoken by the well-known virologo. “Burioni – explains the writer – it disappointed me a lot. But how does a serious doctor give judgments to talk about me without having seen my medical records?”. Burioni, in recent days, commenting on the news of the writer’s cancer, had published a post on Twitter saying: “From a cancer al fourth stage no more coming back backwardsas far as science is doing huge progress“.

Read also: Murgia, the love for Claudia and her son Raphael: “Here is my queer family”

Read also: Murgia jokes: “If I don’t die in a month, it’s rude” – VIDEO

In short, the comment on the possible healing from stage four cancer, which occurs in very rare cases, has made the Writernot so much for the disclosure itself, but because i health data and the actual state of the patient knows only his own medico Of trust. “Words – continues Murgia – are important, we also get sick of words: communication has a crucial value, I don’t want to get up in the morning knowing that I have to go to fight a guerra. As my doctor says, war presupposes a winner and a loser, instead here there is no victory or defeat, it is one of the life events“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Management of migrants, an embarrassing tragicomedy

The economic operation is recovering and positive factors...

Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These...

Water yes, but in a plastic bottle. Italy...

Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement...

European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy