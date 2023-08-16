Museum Langmatt Baden – Sales for 40 million francs should save the art museum – News

Contents

The Langmatt Art Museum in Baden (AG) wants to have works from its collection auctioned off for 40 million francs as soon as possible in order to ensure its survival. A hitherto unique process in the European and Swiss museum industry. Criticism of it has grown accordingly.

The Villa Langmatt is located in Baden (AG). Once the residence of Sidney and Jenny Brown-Sulzer – the founding family of the industrial group ABB – it now houses the art collections of the manufacturer couple. These include some top-class works by French Impressionists, such as Paul Cézanne. For the museum – legally a foundation under private law – it is currently a question of to be or not to be.

Upcoming complete renovation of the Langmatt Museum in 2024 and 2025

Open box Close box

Last June, a large majority of Baden’s voters approved an amount of CHF 10 million for the forthcoming complete renovation of the museum. Overall, this is budgeted at around 19 million Swiss francs. In 2024 and 2025 the museum will remain closed.

Because the numbers have been deep red for a long time: in 2022 there will be a minus of almost 700,000 francs. Of the original 12.6 million Swiss francs in foundation capital, 1.8 million are still left. Museum director Markus Stegmann rejects the accusation of having neglected the finances: “We turned over every franc. Precisely because the foundation did not fare well financially from the start. (…) And we always had to have emergency repairs carried out.» As a result, the endowment’s capital has shrunk considerably.

Financial rescue by selling pictures

Now the museum management and the board of trustees are pulling the ripcord: a maximum of three pictures from the collection are to be sold. They will be auctioned off by the international auction house Christie’s, as SRF News knows. Expected proceeds: 40 million Swiss francs.

The 40 million were calculated by financial specialists and are not plucked out of thin air.

The money is invested and the expected return on it – around one million Swiss francs per year – should largely cover the operating costs. “The 40 million have calculated financial specialists and are not pulled out of thin air,” says Stegmann. The aim is to secure the museum financially in the long term so as not to get into this situation again.

Legend: Art collections, villa and park are considered as one ensemble. The Langmatt Museum will remain closed for the next two years during the overall renovation. Whether forever depends on how financially successful the planned picture sale is. SRF

The project is so far unique in the European and Swiss museum industry and is now also being criticized. A breach of taboo, says Tobia Bezzola, President Switzerland of the International Council of Museums: “The cultural asset, the actual core or substance of an institution, is not available capital for the operation of this institution, but remains inviolable.”

Legal Admissibility

Alfred R. Sulzer, former president of the Langmatt Foundation and Jenny Brown-Sulzer’s great-nephew, has serious concerns about the legal admissibility of the planned sale: “According to the will and foundation deed, only parts of the collection that cannot be exhibited or that do not form part of the collection may be sold contribute. In the case of a sale of art that is supposed to generate net proceeds of 40 million, these requirements are obviously not met (…).» As a solution, he sees either increased services from the public sector (ie the city of Baden) or outsourcing the collections to other museums. This would also correspond to the original will of the family of Sidney and Jenny Brown-Sulzer, which was laid down in the will.

Excerpt from the will of John A. Brown (founder) of April 7, 1974

Open box Close box

(…) The following legacies are also to be paid: (…) 40 paintings (paintings or drawings) to the Kunsthaus Zürich, which the director of this museum will select. These paintings are to be referred to as the “Sidney and Jenny Brown Collection”. (…)

For Markus Stegmann, the latter suggestion cannot be implemented. Because the aim of the donor is not only to preserve the picture collection in Baden, but the entire historical ensemble, including the villa, the park and the other art collections. In September, the museum (finally) announces which works are to be sold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

