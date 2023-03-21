Pop singer Helene Fischer has to postpone the start of her tour planned for Tuesday because of a broken rib. ‘Unfortunately I have to tell you that I fractured my ribs during rehearsals,’ she shared on Facebook on Monday. She regrets the postponement, ‘however, I have to follow urgent medical advice’.

According to the organizer Live Nation, the start of the tour with 71 concerts and around 700,000 fans should now take place in Hamburg on April 11th. Shows in Bremen and Cologne are affected by the postponement. The catch-up dates in Bremen are from May 10th to 12th. In Cologne, the night collection dates take place between August 25th and September 2nd. Tickets for the concerts remain valid.

