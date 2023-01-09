Listen to the audio version of the article

At the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin they may have disappointed, placing only sixth but Blanco and Mahmood, winners of Sanremo 2022 with their Chills, however they wrote a piece of history: they closed the year first in the ranking of best-selling singles, a record that includes only one precedent in the history of the Festival. And not just any precedent: In the blue painted blue (Fly) by Domenico Modugno, year of grace 1958. Instead it is Lazza, with Syria, to center the primacy of the album chart. These are the main verdicts of the Fimi GfK 2022 charts which add to the performance of streaming platforms also those of physical sales.

The local dimension and the appeal of Sanremo

The overall picture once again tells two stories well known to those who follow the sector. On the one hand, Italy continues to be the European market most fond of domestic productions: in fact, in the top ten positions for albums and singles there are only Italian artists. On the other hand, Sanremo is increasingly central in terms of the market: the primacy of Chillsalthough not comparable in size to that of To fly (at the time buying a record meant putting on a coat and leaving the house), nonetheless signals the renewed discographic appeal of the Festival. Confirmed by the fact that four singles and three albums among those in the top ten bear the signature of artists who participated in the last edition of the Italian Song Festival).

Lazza commands the album charts

After 18 weeks atop Top of The Music, it’s short Syria di Lazza the album of the year, followed by Taxi Driver by Rkomi, already the best-selling album of 2021, and Heavenly Blue by Blanco. In fourth position We, they, the others of Marracash in front of The day I stopped thinking by Irama e [email protected]++ere [email protected] by Thasup. Complete the picture Paky with SalvatoreMarco Mengoni with Material (Leather)Fabri Fiber with Chaos e x2 by Sick Luke. He has to settle for 11th place InhumanFedez’s album cost 282,040 euros, while Theater of Wrath Vol. 1 of the Maneskin (disc cost 252,179 euros) is 14th.

Sanremo effect on the singles chart

Chills by Blanco & Mahmood, winner of Sanremo 2022, is the single that performed best in the year that has just ended, thanks to the record performance recorded on Spotify during the week of the festival. On the podium too ShakerandoRhove’s catchphrase, e Where to dance by Dargen D’Amico, placed in front of Butterflies di Sangiovanni e The Devil’s Tail by Rkomi and Elodie. another catchphrase, The sweet life by Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei, it is in sixth place. In seventh position we find Young Wannabeslaunch single by Fake News, new album by Penguini Tattici Nucleari released on December 2nd. The Ptn, close to their first stadium tour immediately greeted by the sold out of San Siro and Olimpico, have a total of five singles and three albums in the top hundred positions of the respective charts. They complete the picture Drops on Rhythm feat. Rkomi, Baby Goddam of Tananai e Bye Bye of The List Representative. On the podium of the album chart we find instead Harry’s House by Harry Styles, the timeless The Dark Side of the Moon day Pink Floyd e Virus by Noyz Narcos.

Certification boom

“The success of Italian music, the strong affirmation of a new generation of artists who represent the great change that has taken place in the sector, is also the result of the heavy investments of the recording industry made over the years, even during the difficult phase of the pandemic”, he comments Enzo Mazza, CEO of Fimi. In terms of certifications, 2022 closes with a total of 267 albums, 2 compilations and 325 singles certified between gold, platinum and multi-platinum, for a total of 594 titles: a result fueled by the investments of labels in artists and new music.