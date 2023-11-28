Musk and Netanyahu: Meeting for reconciliation and interests during Gaza war | Politics | Al Jazeera

Elon Musk Visits Israel during Gaza War, Sparks Controversy

Israeli media believe that billionaire American entrepreneur Elon Musk recently visited Israel during the Gaza war for reconciliation and to explore overlapping interests with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Musk’s controversial visit has sparked criticism and accusations of pandering to anti-Semitic sentiments.

The visit, which included Musk’s warm reception in the Gaza Strip settlements, came at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine. Musk was accused of being “anti-Semitic” and amplifying anti-Semitic hatred on his platform “X” in exchange for tweeting in solidarity with Gaza and supporting the Palestinians during the conflict.

The war, which began on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with Israeli airstrikes leading to the deaths of more than 15,000 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children.

Israelis are divided in their opinions about Musk’s visit, with some analysts speculating that Musk aims to turn a new page with Israel and the Jewish community, potentially offering support and investment in the aftermath of the war.

However, Musk’s visit has been heavily criticized by media outlets and journalists in Israel. Haaretz reporter Siaghi Cohen strongly criticized Netanyahu for whitewashing Musk, accusing him of allowing anti-Semitism on the X platform to continue to exist and providing legitimacy to Musk at a time when many oppose his practices and policies.

Additionally, it is speculated that Musk’s visit may be an attempt to mend relations with Israel and attract future investments, especially in light of the financial losses his company has suffered due to advertiser boycotts. The preliminary agreement with the Israeli government discussed during the visit further solidifies the notion that Musk’s main goal is to eliminate the boycott and conduct business in Israel.

In the midst of ongoing conflict, the controversy surrounding Musk’s visit and the potential implications for his business dealings in Israel continue to be a topic of discussion and debate.

Share this: Facebook

X

