29.03.2023

Tesla CEO Musk, together with more than 1,000 experts and industry executives from the field of artificial intelligence, jointly called for a moratorium on the development of an artificial intelligence system that is more powerful than OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-4 for at least 6 months, in order to recognize and stay away from extreme artificial intelligence. scale risk.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The non-profit organization Future of Life published an open letter on Wednesday (March 29) calling for a moratorium on the development of artificial intelligence stronger than OpenAI’s new GPT-4. System for at least 6 months. Including Tesla CEO Musk, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, researchers from Google’s DeepMind, and heavyweights in the field of artificial intelligence Yoshua Bengio and Russell (Stuart Russell) ), including more than 1,000 experts in this field, scientific and technological personnel, and industry executives, all signed this open letter.

The open letter calls for a moratorium on research and development “until such large models reach a shared safety protocol developed, implemented and reviewed by independent experts”.

The open letter stated: “The development of powerful artificial intelligence systems should only continue when we are confident that the effects are positive and the risks are manageable.”

The open letter also elaborates that artificial intelligence systems that compete with humans can pose a potential threat to human society and human civilization by creating economic and political chaos. The open letter calls for developers and policymakers to work together on governance and regulators.

The Future of Life Institute writes on its webpage: “We believe that the way powerful technologies are developed and used will be the most important factor in determining future prospects for life. That’s why we make it our mission to ensure that technology continues to improve those prospects.”

25.03.2023



The European Union’s law enforcement agency Europol warned on Monday that the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT could be misused for phishing, disinformation and cybercrime. “ChatGPT’s ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing,” Europol said.

Because of the chatbot’s ability to replicate speech patterns, mimicking the speaking style of specific individuals or groups of people, criminals could use it to target victims, the agency said.

Electric car Tesla is applying artificial intelligence to its autopilot system, but Tesla CEO Musk has been expressing concerns about artificial intelligence.

Since OpenAI announced ChatGPT last year, competitors have launched their own chatbots.

Last week, OpenAI announced that it has partnered with about a dozen companies to integrate their services into ChatGPT. In this way, users of ChatGPT can order goods through Instacart or book flights through Expedia.

However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman did not sign the open letter.

New York University professor Gary Marcus, who also signed the open letter, said: “The letter is not perfect, but the message is accurate: until we better understand the consequences, we need to slow down. “Those big players are becoming increasingly secretive about what they’re doing, making it very difficult for society to defend against any harm that might arise,” he said.

15.02.2023



(German News Agency, Reuters)

