Layoffs are expected during the first quarter of 2023 for Tesla. This was reported by Reuters quoting the Electrek website, which cites a source familiar with the matter. In addition, the house in Austin, Texas, would intend to freeze hiring. The Stock Exchange, which has been very strict towards Tesla for months, welcomed the rumors with a +2.3% to 140 dollars in the first trading on the Nasdaq. CEO Elon Musk already said in June that Tesla would reduce its workforce by about 10% in the next three months.

Musk then warned that the Federal Reserve’s moves would lead straight to a recession. Of entities to be seen, depending on the choices of the central bank. Initially, however, he had assured that the companies he led, Tesla at the top, would show some resilience in 2023. The situation must have worsened. In a tweet on December 9, the controversial businessman and former richest man in the world had made it known that if the Fed had raised rates again, the recession would have been “significantly amplified”.

In the meantime, the situation has worsened further. The controversies surrounding his leadership of the social network acquired at the end of October, the collapse of the share of the car manufacturer which still has the highest market cap despite having suffered an unprecedented drop during the year (-60% to 439 billion dollars, lows for over two years), the cutting of price targets by numerous analysts and the harsh criticism of investors (who have asked Musk to hand over the helm of Twitter) have painted the classic picture in bleak colors. A novelty for a successful entrepreneur like Musk.

The return of Covid and fierce competition in China also took place, which forced the made in the USA brand to offer cut prices and insurance policies. After a brilliant November, in which the Shanghai factory set a record, producing over 100,000 cars, Tesla decided to slow down in December, cutting output by 20%, according to rumors denied by local leaders. The suspect, in this case, would seem to be the drop in demand. Result: the targets for 2022 are now seriously at risk. Quite a burden for the title.