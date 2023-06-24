Home » Musk and Zuckerberg challenge each other to a fight
Musk and Zuckerberg challenge each other to a fight

Elon Musk has challenged Zuckerberg to a fight. Kevin Dietsch/Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Tesla boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg want to take their rivalry to a new level. The tech billionaires challenge each other to a fight. Specifically, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a “cage fight”, and Zuckerberg then asked about the venue.

The two tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg want to take their rivalry to a new level. They challenge each other to a man to man fight. The starting point is the announcement by the meta group that it wants to start a competitive short service on Twitter. Twitter owner Musk responded earlier this week, proclaiming, “I’m ready for a cage match if he is, haha.”

Zuckerberg responded on Instagram Wednesday with a screenshot of Musk’s tweets and the reply, “Tell me the location.” A cage match, or cage fight, is a fight involving various martial arts techniques that is fought in a type of cage. Musk suggested the Las Vegas UFC Octagon as the venue.

Zuckerberg at an advantage

On the Internet, the virtual cockfight immediately triggered numerous reactions and predictions about the probable outcome of a physical altercation between company bosses. Zuckerberg emerged as the clear favorite – the Facebook founder has been practicing the martial arts Jiu-Jitsu for some time and, according to his own statements, has already won several medals, reports the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

